ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers: Spring Training Games Scheduled to be Played in Las Vegas in March

By Staff Writer
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScfRT_0dt1gn5y00
Arizona Diamondbacks,

Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, MLB insider Jon Morosi revealed some excellent news regarding the spring training season. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will play a small spring training series on March 18th and 19th in Las Vegas.

What does this have to do with the Dodgers? Well, one, these two teams are in the same division as the boys in blue, and two if the league is set to play in Nevada in March, then there must be a lot of optimism that MLB and the MLB Players Association will reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement before then.

The idea of the D-backs and Rockies facing off isn't exactly a shock, given that they share a spring training home in Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. One of the nicer facilities in the Cactus League, according to some fans.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report to spring training the week of February 14th. That date, however, is extremely unlikely.

Dodgers Spring Training is in ‘Peril’ After Today’s MLB’s ‘Disappointing’ Proposal, Time To Worry?

The Dodgers are set to begin their Cactus League campaign on February 26th.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could get blind-sided by Braves in blockbuster deal with Athletics

The New York Yankees have been connected to the Oakland Athletics on multiple occasions this off-season, despite the lockout raging on. However, other teams have also been linked to Oakland in prospective deals. The latest connection is between the Atlanta Braves and Athletics, which is a curious scenario, especially since Matt Olson, star first baseman, was the centerpiece.
MLB
Detroit News

Ex-Tigers manager Jim Leyland speaks out on Barry Bonds' final Hall of Fame snub

Count Jim Leyland among the large contingent of baseball fans who were disappointed in the Baseball Hall of Fame voting results revealed Tuesday night. Barry Bonds, in his 10th and final year on the writers' ballot, didn't get elected — the slugger's widely accepted suspicion of steroid use again trumping the indisputable argument that he is one of the top players ever to play the game.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Morosi
Person
Rob Manfred
Reuters

Ex-MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre sentenced to prison in Mexico

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sergio Mitre was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison in Mexico after his conviction for the murder and rape of a 22-month-old girl. The child, who was the daughter of his former girlfriend, died of injuries suffered in the assault in Saltillo, Mexico, in July 2020.
MLB
FanSided

Intriguing former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher signs with Angels

Daniel Ponce de Leon, an intriguing former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, has signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Entering the regular season, Daniel Ponce de Leon was part of the St. Louis Cardinals rotation. Of course, part of that was because of injuries to Miles Mikolas and Kwang Hyun Kim, but there was optimism that the right-hander would pitch at a high level until each pitcher returned.
MLB
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: How long was Jorge Soler’s World Series homer?

It was a game-changer for the Atlanta Braves on their way to the World Title, but how far did that home run really travel?. It’s Game 6 of the 2021 World Series. Top of the 3rd inning. No score. The Atlanta Braves have a mild threat going against Houston starter Luis Garcia.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#The Grapefruit League#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Cactus League#Dodgers Spring Training
FanSided

Looking back on the St. Louis Cardinals’ decision to trade Luke Voit

The St. Louis Cardinals have traded away promising players to fill holes on the major league roster. How have they fared on other rosters?. Every team loves cheap, young talent, with a classic thumper at first base always being desirable. And if the kid is local, which enhances his marketability, all the better.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs are a surprise finalist for Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki

A report from a baseball outlet in Japan definitely caught us all off-guard, indicating the Chicago Cubs are among the four finalists vying for the services of superstar outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Other teams mentioned in the report include the Mariners, Giants and Padres. There have been some reports from Yahoo Japan that the Red Sox are the favorites, but this Nikkan Sports report does not mention them. Suzuki cannot sign an MLB deal with a club until the lockout is over.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs aren’t off the hook for Sammy Sosa just yet

The Chicago Cubs didn’t comment yet again with Sammy Sosa falling short of the 75 percent vote necessary for Cooperstown enshrinement. The Cubs’ falling out with Sosa has been well publicized. The two sides haven’t really been on speaking terms for years, with Sosa finishing out his career with the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. His final year in Chicago, 2004, he made the NL All-Star team.
MLB
The Spun

Jose Canseco Reacts To The Hall Of Fame Controversy

Earlier this week, the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed a new member – longtime Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. He was the only eligible player selected into the Hall of Fame this year. There were plenty of viable candidates, which led to some controversy after this year’s votes were tallied.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran MLB Infielder Announces His Retirement At 35

After spending a decade in the MLB, second baseman Gordon Beckham has decided to hang up his cleats. On Wednesday night, Beckham announced that he’s retiring on social media. He joked about his retirement, saying he wants to make the Hall of Fame with Buster Posey. “Since my good...
MLB
The Spun

Former World Series Champion Has Died At 75

On Thursday morning, the Major League Baseball world lost a beloved figure when a longtime player and coach passed away. Gene Clines, a World Series champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates, passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 75 years old. In addition to winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy