Your immune system is responsible for keeping you healthy, and immune boosting foods can help your immune system out. In the event that you do get sick, it produces specialized cells to fight off whatever is making you ill. There are many specialized cells that aid in your immune system's response: t-cells, b-cells, antibodies, antigens, white blood cells and other immune cells! They work to identify and kill pathogens and other invaders to make sure you stay healthy. Making sure you get plenty of Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Beta Carotene, Amino Acids, and healthy fats is key to aiding your immune system.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO