‘Ozark’ Season 4 Episode 4 Recap: Reckless

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
 6 days ago
Wendy Byrde is becoming a loose cannon in Ozark Season 4 Episode 4. Not that she’d acknowledge it if you asked, of course. Like just about everyone in the Byrde family, she’d be the first to tell you that everything’s under control, provided we all stick together As A Family. This, of course, became markedly harder to do after she made the Sophie’s choice of sacrificing her brother to protect her husband and children. (And herself.) Her son Jonah hates her, and has joined what amounts to a rival drug organization with Ruth Langmore and Darlene Snell. Her husband, meanwhile, watches dumbfounded as she repeatedly says, falsely, that her brother Ben had addiction issues—which is why, she says, he is missing today, and which is also why, she says, the Byrde Family Foundation has gone into business with Shaw Medical Solutions to open opioid rehab centers.

“It’s reckless,” Marty says.

“It’s good PR,” she replies.

Marty probably knows that an enterprising reporter, or any business partner doing their due diligence, could look into Ben’s past and find only a history of bipolar disorder, not addiction. What he doesn’t know is that Mel Sattem, the relentless private investigator who claims to be looking for slain cartel lawyer Helen Pierce on behalf of her estranged husband, is now also looking into Ben’s disappearance. He goes so far as to track down Wendy’s distant father (played by the great Richard Thomas, who I’m hoping gets a lot more to do before the season is over), who instantly shoots down the drug-addict story. When he calls Wendy to complain that she hadn’t told him Ben was missing, she gets so furious that she literally tears the phone out of the wall.

(Do you see the kind of visual that the ubiquity of smartphones has all but eliminated from cinema? We used to be a country, man.)

And when Sheriff Guerrero shows up at the Byrdes’ casino, asking questions about the heroin overdose that befell Ruth Langmore’s hotshot chef buddy Kerry Stone (Eric Ladin) the night before, Wendy goes so far as to encourage her to check into Ruth’s dealings with her cousin Wyatt and Wyatt’s girlfriend Darlene Snell. When Marty points out that their son Jonah is now part of the Langmore/Snell organization and committing felonies for them on a regular basis, Wendy basically says that a night or two in jail will do him some good and drive him back home, since they’ll be able to use their connections to get the charges dropped or whatever. Marty basically can’t believe what he’s hearing. (As he calmly but angrily leaves, he says “I’m late for my own felony,” which is about as close as this show comes to a joke.)

Of course, Wendy’s not the only person making impulsive, potentially disastrous decisions around here. (She’d better not be—otherwise there wouldn’t be a show!) Ruth presided over the aforementioned OD by her hipster buddy Kerry, whose life she saves with quick thinking and NARCAN. Unfortunately, her driver for the evening is not so lucky: When he hints to Darlene that he’ll have to be paid for his silence, she shoots him to death, leaving Ruth and Wyatt to bury the body. You never can be quite sure on this show, but I believe this is Wyatt’s First Murder, and he does not take it well.

Ruth also hires perpetual loser, and now degenerate gambler, Sam Dermody (Kevin L. Johnson), to manage the Lazy-O Motel because he’s too stupid to realize it’s a money-laundering operation. Which, y’know, is a fair assessment. (In the episode’s other big joke, Sam and Kerry go over Sam’s paella recipe, which is so overloaded that it may well have contributed to his fiancée’s decision to dump him.)

And don’t go thinking that Marty’s off the hook in the bad-decision department. Last episode, he coached cartel boss Omar Navarro into giving up one of his over-ambitious nephew Javi’s gun shipments to the Feds, in order to prove his good intentions to Maya Miller, the agent Marty and Wendy have tapped to bring Navarro in from the cold. But after the third or fourth time this happens, Javi gets suspicious, and manages to get body-camera footage that places Maya at the scene of the busts. He calls off all future shipments of heroin to Shaw Medical Solutions—the beating heart of Wendy’s plan to extricate her family from peril—until he figures out who the mole is; naturally, Marty is tops on his list of suspects.

So Marty—who tells Wendy “I’ll think of something on the way home” when this comes up, which is about as perfect a distillation of the Marty Byrde Method as I can imagine—goes back into business with Ruth, offering to buy Darlene’s heroin rather than the cartel’s so he can keep the deal with Shaw alive.

But it kinda does all come back to Wendy, and not just because she challenges Omar, without saying so outright, to rat out or kill Javi in order to save his own skin, obviously drawing on her decision regarding Ben for the advice. The episode ends with Ruth asking Marty why Wendy would lie and say that Ben was an addict. “I wish I knew,” Marty says. Wendy is a woman of mystery, and you know how mysteries tend to revolve around murders.

Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) writes about TV for Rolling Stone, Vulture, The New York Times, and anyplace that will have him, really. He and his family live on Long Island.

