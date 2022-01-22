Longtime local caterer to open venue at Camp North End

Longtime Charlotte caterer coming to Camp North End Best Impressions Caterers will open an event venue at Camp North End later this year.

CHARLOTTE — Best Impressions Caterers is expanding its footprint with a 23,000-square-foot venue at Camp North End.

The Charlotte catering firm has finalized a long-term lease for that 600-seat special-event space at 701 Keswick Ave. It will be called The Revelry North End.

[ READ ALSO: Next phase of Camp North End development to include apartments ]

“Charlotte is a city on the rise, and we believe that now is a good time to move forward, grow with our city and create something that doesn’t yet exist in the market,” says Justin King, president and CEO of Best Impressions.

(WATCH BELOW: Developers Unveil Plan For North End Neighborhood In Charlotte)

©2022 Cox Media Group