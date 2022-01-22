ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Longtime local caterer to open venue at Camp North End

 6 days ago
Longtime Charlotte caterer coming to Camp North End Best Impressions Caterers will open an event venue at Camp North End later this year.

CHARLOTTE — Best Impressions Caterers is expanding its footprint with a 23,000-square-foot venue at Camp North End.

The Charlotte catering firm has finalized a long-term lease for that 600-seat special-event space at 701 Keswick Ave. It will be called The Revelry North End.

“Charlotte is a city on the rise, and we believe that now is a good time to move forward, grow with our city and create something that doesn’t yet exist in the market,” says Justin King, president and CEO of Best Impressions.

