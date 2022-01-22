ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playmate Brande Roderick defends Hugh Hefner amid ‘pig party’ accusations

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

Playmate Brande Roderick has come out swinging in defense of Hugh Hefner.

The Playboy founder’s reputation has come under attack recently due to a-warts-and-all upcoming A&E docuseries called “Secrets of Playboy.”

“Hef was a wonderful person,” Roderick enthused to Asheligh Banfield on an episode of her NewsNation Now show, “Banfield.” “I learned so much from him. The (girls) were there of their free will — No one was holding a gun to their head.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kk4e0_0dt1g07k00
The Playboy founder’s reputation has come under attack based on upcoming A&E docuseries, “Secrets of Playboy.”

The model, 47, along with one of Hef’s former girlfriends, Sondra Theodore, spoke to Banfield about the larger-than-life figure.

Theodore was not so complementary, revealing that Hefner would hold “Pig Parties” which would involve aides driving down Sunset Boulevard and finding very young girls to bring back to the Playboy mansion. Once there, the teens would be plied with food and booze and then taken “to the slaughter” at the infamous grotto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OcWZk_0dt1g07k00
“Pig parties” allegedly involved scouts for Hefner bringing back young girls to his mansion, where they were “slaughtered” in his infamous grotto.

“They’re talking about men preying on these young girls, well how about the girls preying on these rich men?” Roderick scoffed.

“And they’re talking about going down to Sunset Boulevard to pick up girls? You’re kidding me, that’s ridiculous. It’s natural. That’s what people do — they go out (and pick up other people),” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkS5R_0dt1g07k00
Roderick — seen above hugging Hefner in 2002 — has defended the late Playboy founder amid heinous accusations leveled in new docuseries, “Secrets of Playboy.”

Roderick continued to defend the lecherous publisher.

“I feel so sad that I even have to defend him because he’s (was) such an amazing person who has done so much for so many people,” she argued. “And the fact that some women are coming out because they have a book coming out (or) they want 15 more minutes of fame.. and to do it now is disgusting.

“Why not go on the other documentaries while he was alive and say that? He’s not those things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ku2aq_0dt1g07k00
Roderick questions why Playmates didn’t level these accusations against Hefner before his 2017 death.

Holly Madison, a former Playboy playmate is also featured in the documentary and describes her time living at the mansion as traumatic and “cult-like.”

“The reason I think the Mansion was very cult-like, looking back on it, is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as, like, this really good guy,” the “Vegas Diaries” author said.

Hefner died on Sept. 27, 2017, at 91 years of age.

