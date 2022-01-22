ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lascelle makes 35 saves in shutout, #6 Hobart hockey blanks #8 Elmira 2-0

 6 days ago
Hobart College goalie Liam Lascelle made a season-high 35 saves as he propelled the sixth-ranked Statesmen past eighth-ranked Elmira 2-0 in a key New England Hockey Conference contest at First Arena Friday. With the victory, Hobart is now 13-3-1 overall this season with an 8-1-1 mark in conference play.

Blake Coffey and Artem Buzoverya scored Hobart’s goals. Lascelle went the distance in goal as he earned his seventh win and second shutout of the season.

Chris Janzen played just over 59 minutes in goal for the Soaring Eagles (12-4-1). He finished the game with 32 saves.

Blake Coffey opened the scoring at the 4:09 mark of the first period. He collected a drop pass from Jonah Alexander in the right faceoff circle and ripped a wrist shot past Janzen for his fifth goal of the season. Luke Aquaro notched the secondary assist on the goal, extending his point streak to 11 games. Following the tally, Hobart continued to apply pressure in the offensive end, but PA Martineau had a pair of chances turned aside by Janzen. With five minutes left in the period, Coffey nearly doubled his tally, but his point shots were stopped by the Elmira goalie.

At the opposite end of the rink, Hobart used a smothering defensive effort to limit the Soaring Eagles’ chances. In the middle of the period, Shawn Kennedy had a breakaway opportunity stopped by Lascelle. Kennedy was hauled down on the play. On the ensuing power play, Lascelle made a brilliant glove save off of a shot from the point by Amedeo Mastrangeli.

The defenses and goalies stole the show in the second period. Both Lascelle and Janzen stopped all 11 shots they faced in the frame.

Less than a minute into the third period, Hobart nearly took a 2-0 lead. Zach Tyson snapped a shot from the slot off of the right goal post. Elmira appeared to swing momentum in its favor following Tyson’s scoring chance. The Soaring Eagles piled up the shots on an early third-period power play, but Lascelle was up to the task, making a pair of saves.

Buzoverya secured the victory for the Statesmen with an empty-net goal with 36 seconds remaining in regulation. He broke up an Elmira attack in neutral ice and the puck rolled across the goal line.

The Soaring Eagles finished the tightly contested game with a 35-34 edge in shots on goal. Neither team converted on the power play. Hobart was 0-for-5 and Elmira was 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Statesmen and Soaring Eagles will be back in action Saturday, when the NEHC travel partners wrap up the weekend series in Geneva. Faceoff at The Cooler is scheduled for 4 p.m.

