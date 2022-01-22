Giants interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier for head coaching job

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier interviewed for the New York Giants head coaching job on Saturday.

The interview took place via Zoom with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and Joe Schoen, who was hired Friday as the Giants new general manager.

Frazier is now the second Bills coach to interview for the position after offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviewed Friday.

Frazier, 62, has been Buffalo’s defensive coordinator since 2017. He coached the NFL’s top-ranked defense in 2021 and has 23 years of NFL coaching experience.

The Bills could be losing a couple coaches this offseason.

