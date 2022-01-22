Sabres forward Jack Quinn to miss at least four weeks with lower-body injury

Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato announced Saturday that forward Jack Quinn will miss at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Quinn sustained his injury against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

The 20-year-old rookie has recorded two points (1+1) in two games with the Sabres this season.

To replace Quinn on the roster, the Sabres recalled forward Brett Murray from the taxi squad. He will be in the lineup when the Sabres host the Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

