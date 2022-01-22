Prayer vigil held in Harlem after NYPD officer killed, another injured in shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot in a car in Antelope early Wednesday morning. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say the 16-year-old girl was with a woman and a 14-year-old boy when, near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way, someone pulled up next to their car and started shooting. The girl was hit by the gunfire, deputies say. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and went into surgery. The sheriff’s office says she is now stable. Deputies say the 14-year-old boy was hit with broken glass in the shooting. No motive for the shooting has been identified and no suspect information has been released. Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and any other evidence.

ANTELOPE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO