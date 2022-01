Data on home sales in The Woodlands area shows that 41 homes sold for $1 million or higher in the month of December 2021, including 10 for more than $1.6 million. The highest number of homes sold in December were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 70 homes sold in that price range in 77386, and the next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 34 homes sold. The highest median home price in December was in the 77382 ZIP code, where the median value increased from $374,750 to $455,000 from December 2020 to December 2021.

