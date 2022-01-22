Wolves on a roll, beat Brentford 2-1 in EPL 'drone' game

Wales captain Dan Biggar believes momentum will be key as the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions prepare to launch their title defence.Despite winning the tournament last year, Wales arrive at this season’s staging as only fourth favourites behind France, England and Ireland.They go into the Six Nations on the back of a thrilling autumn win against Australia, although injuries have hit them hard.British and Irish Lions like Alun Wyn Jones Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi are expected to miss the whole competition, while George North and Taulupe Faletau are only considered possibilities – at best...
