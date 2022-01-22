ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves on a roll, beat Brentford 2-1 in EPL 'drone' game

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Ruben Neves scored a late goal to give Wolverhampton a 2-1 victory over Brentford...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
João Moutinho
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Paul Collingwood scared of long-term impact Covid bubbles might have on players

Paul Collingwood fears for the long-term mental health of England cricketers following two years of Covid-enforced bubbles and believes a disrupted preparation meant they were “sitting ducks” at the Ashes.The onset of the pandemic has left England regularly contending with restrictive conditions, initially at home and then on tour which Collingwood suspects has inhibited performance levels.But of greater worry to the England assistant, taking charge for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados in the absence of head coach Chris Silverwood is the impact of lengthy stints in these environments.While Collingwood accepted global circumstances have meant compromises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Epl#On A Roll#Ap#Wolverhampton
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

DV7: Juventus finds its replacement for Ronaldo in Vlahović

TURIN, Italy (AP) — It's taken five months but Juventus has finally found a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Coveted striker Dušan Vlahović completed a 70-million-euro ($80-million) transfer from Fiorentina on Friday on his 22nd birthday and will wear the No. 7 shirt vacated by Ronaldo.
SOCCER
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Liverpool could strengthen attack by signing Diaz from Porto

Liverpool could strengthen its attacking options in the final days of the January transfer window by signing Colombia international Luis Diaz from Porto. Diaz is currently with his national team and preparing for a World Cup qualifier against Peru on Friday before the Colombia squad heads to Argentina for another match on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Blas scores twice as Nantes reaches French Cup quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Ludovic Blas scored twice as Nantes reached the quarterfinals of the French Cup by beating Brest 2-0 at home on Friday. The 24-year-old Blas added to his seven league goals with an effort midway through the first half and another shortly after the break.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Wolfsburg signs American winger Paredes from D.C. for $7.35M

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg signed American winger Kevin Paredes from D.C. United on Friday for what the Major League Soccer team said was a $7.35 million transfer fee. The German club said the 18-year-old Paredes signed a 3 1/2-year contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.
MLS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Matt Turner headed for transfer to Arsenal from New England

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Goalkeeper Matt Turner will be transferring from Major League Soccer's New England to Arsenal, according to U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. The 27-year-old got the shutout for the United States on Thursday night in a 1-0 win over El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier. He likely will stay with New England for the first part of the 2022 MLS season, then move during the summer transfer window ahead of the Gunners' 2022-23 season.
MLS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Gladbach crisis deepens as sporting director Max Eberl quits

BERLIN (AP) — Crisis-hit Borussia Mönchengladbach was left reeling on Friday when sporting director Max Eberl quit the Bundesliga club, ending an association of 23 years. “There’s a very simple reason why I can’t work anymore,” Eberl said as he held back tears at a hastily called news conference. “Because I’m just exhausted, because I’m tired, because I don’t have the strength anymore to do this job as this job needs, as this club needs it.”
SOCCER
The Independent

Dan Biggar insists momentum is key to title defence as Wales target strong start

Wales captain Dan Biggar believes momentum will be key as the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions prepare to launch their title defence.Despite winning the tournament last year, Wales arrive at this season’s staging as only fourth favourites behind France, England and Ireland.They go into the Six Nations on the back of a thrilling autumn win against Australia, although injuries have hit them hard.British and Irish Lions like Alun Wyn Jones Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi are expected to miss the whole competition, while George North and Taulupe Faletau are only considered possibilities – at best...
RUGBY
The Independent

When is the Six Nations and what are the 2022 fixtures?

For the first time in nearly two years, fans are set to return to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.Rugby’s grand old continental competition is set to again be enlivened after the last two editions were held partly or totally behind-closed-doors.Restictions in both Scotland and Wales had caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location, but with those now lifted it is full speed ahead.The six teams will battle across five rounds in February and March, with the tournament likely to be decided in the traditional denouement on “Super Saturday” in what could...
RUGBY
The Independent

‘This is the biggest game’: Gregor Townsend savouring Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England

Gregor Townsend believes a mouth-watering opener at home to England will focus the minds of his Scotland players as they go in search of Six Nations success.The Scots have high hopes of making a significant impact at this year’s tournament, with some big results over the past 18 months allied to strong competition for places fuelling the feelgood factor.Head coach Townsend feels his team can draw additional motivation from the fact their first Six Nations match in almost two years in front of supporters will be the Calcutta Cup showdown with the Auld Enemy at BT Murrayfield on Saturday week.“I...
WORLD
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to resume Thursday

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec (AP) — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will resume activities Thursday following a weeks-long break because of COVID-19 complications. The league said Friday that it plans to complete a full 68-game regular-season campaign, and that an adjusted schedule will be released Monday. It said capacity restrictions rinks will be determined by each province’s public health guidelines. The playoff format will be announced at a later date, but will start no later than May 5 and conclude no later than June 15.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy