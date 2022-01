Another Accused Of Choking The Woman He’s Been Dating, Living With Periodically Over the Past 8 Months. Two Sulphur Springs men were jailed for assault impeding breathing of a female, one each over the past two nights. A 49-year-old is accused of choking his wife, who held their infant, endangering the child as well, Monday night; and a 33-year-old is accused Tuesday night of choking the woman he’s been dating and living with periodically over the past 8 months, deputies alleged in arrest reports.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO