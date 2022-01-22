Wage Increase - The Good, Bad, And Ugly

It was roughly nine months ago when I first initiated coverage on GoodRx. I recommended that investors wait for a better entry point due to a lofty valuation. It's been nine months since I first started covering GoodRx (GDRX). As a pharmacist, I'm more familiar with the structure of the actual payment process than most. I looked to combine that knowledge with some in-depth sleuthing of company filings and share my thoughts on GoodRx. Readers can review these conclusions and a company overview in my initial article. In short, I praised the uniqueness of the business model but was weary of the recent progression of Amazon Pharmacy. I also raised concerns about other factors that may have seen revenues inflated as a result of the pandemic such as an elevated unemployment rate and subsequent gaps in prescription drug coverage. However, any pharmacist will tell you that GoodRx usage is spreading like wildfire. Their post IPO spend on advertising is truly paying off. Every doctor's office you enter will have GoodRx cards on display and available for customers to use. The GoodRx app is easy to navigate and can save providers and patients time and money. The company can truly touch all age cohorts regardless of their tech savviness. While this all sounds good, the valuation of GoodRx was considerably higher 9 months ago and ultimately led to my conclusions that shares should not be purchased at that time.

