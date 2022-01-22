ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wage Increase - The Good, Bad, And Ugly

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wage increases are undoubtedly good for workers. However, wage increases are a double-edged sword that often has more negative economic consequences. Wage increases are undoubtedly good for workers. However, as we will explore, wage increases are a double-edged sword that often has more negative economic consequences. Importantly, wage increases...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Fell In The Latest Week

Initial claims are slightly above pre-pandemic levels, but by long-term historical comparison, claims remain very low. Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance decreased by 30,000 for the week ending January 22, coming in at 260,000 (see the first chart). The latest result follows three consecutive increases and seven in the last ten weeks. Initial claims are slightly above pre-pandemic levels, but by long-term historical comparison, claims remain very low.
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at a notable gas price increase, new oil price highs, rising geopolitical temperatures and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Americans think student loan forgiveness is more likely than payments resuming in May, CNBC survey finds

The Biden administration has said that student loan payments will finally restart in May. Many people aren't taking that message seriously. Americans believe it's more likely that some, or all, of student debt gets forgiven than that bills will resume in three months, according to a CNBC + Acorns Invest In You Student Loan Survey. (The online poll was conducted by Momentive between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 among a national sample of 5,162 adults.)
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Real Wages#Economic Environment#Labor#Target#Mcdonald#Panera Bread#Cbo
Seeking Alpha

Grocery Outlet: A Growth Stock At A Fair Valuation

GO is a compelling investment opportunity for value investors, having a differentiated, high-growth business model with a moat. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:GO) is a compelling investment opportunity for value investors, having a differentiated, high-growth business model with a moat. The company is trading close to its IPO price of $22 per share and close to its 52 week low of $21 per share. Moreover, I believe GO is trading at a discount to its intrinsic value based on my DCF analysis. In other words, the stock is a buy at the moment.
DRINKS
Seeking Alpha

Equity Market Correction Opens Door For Quality Recovery

Value stocks have performed better than growth stocks in the US and globally. It's been a challenging start to the year for equity investors, with markets dragged down by a sell-off starting in expensive technology stocks, particularly in the US. While the correction is unsettling, we think it may open the door for a healthier recovery in which companies with high-quality, sustainable businesses can stand out.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Teck Resources hikes QB2 COVID-19 capital budget by as much as $500M

Teck Resources (TECK -5.1%) tumbles in early trading after raising its COVID-19 capital cost guidance for the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project in Chile to $900M-$1.1B from its previous estimate of $600M, citing inflationary cost pressures, particularly in diesel prices, supplies and labor costs, as Q4 increases across the company's business are expected to continue into 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Federal Reserve Watch: Federal Funds Rate Steady

The Federal Reserve has kept the federal funds rate steady at 0.08 percent since September 1 and plans to keep it there until March when it will raise its target. Since September 1, 2021, the Federal Reserve has kept its policy rate of interest, the federal funds rate, steady at 0.08 percent.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Walmart
Seeking Alpha

Schwab stock slides late in session as 2022 expenses outlook increases

Charles Schwab (SCHW -1.6%) is falling in late Friday trading after Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford told investors that adjusted expense growth could increase ~6%-7% in 2022, as it spends on hardware and software for integrating Ameritrade with its operations and on fundamental operating expense. In Q4 2021, adjusted total...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

ObsEva increases shares capital; amends deal for convertible debt financing

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) announced that its board of directors approved a decision on Jan. 28 to increase the share capital to ~85.2M from ~108.6M shares. The newly registered shares of 23.4M, issued at 1/13 of a Swiss Franc each, will be fully subscribed for by ObsEva USA, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Swiss biotech firm, and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, around mid-Feb, according to the company.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Indicators: Interest Rates Increase, Oil And Commodities Make New Multi-Year Highs

High frequency indicators can give us a nearly up-to-the-moment view of the economy. I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Gets More Hawkish On Monetary Policy

Despite not taking any unexpected actions, the Fed nonetheless surprised the market with the extent of its hawkishness. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left its target interest rate unchanged at this week's policy meeting, with the range remaining at 0.00% to -0.25%. The central bank also confirmed that its quantitative easing (QE) purchases will expire in March. Those results were largely expected.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Int'l Trade Commission investigating Teva, Alvotech biosimilars of AbbVie's Humira

The U.S. International Trade Commission has opened an investigation into biosimilars of AbbVie's (ABBV +0.1%) Humira (adalimumab) made by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -0.6%), Alvotech, and Ivers-Lee AG. At issue is whether Teva and Alvotech, with importation of their adalimumab biosimilars, have engaged in "misappropriation of trade secrets and tortious...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Costco Wholesale: Price Check On This Market-Beating Juggernaut

COST has stagnated on my quality at a reasonable price watchlist for several years as the shares contradict the company's competitive advantage of consumer goods at bargain prices. Did I miss a buying opportunity for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) from the financial crisis and Great Recession? Yes. How about during...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

GoodRx: A Great Business Now At A Discount

It was roughly nine months ago when I first initiated coverage on GoodRx. I recommended that investors wait for a better entry point due to a lofty valuation. It's been nine months since I first started covering GoodRx (GDRX). As a pharmacist, I'm more familiar with the structure of the actual payment process than most. I looked to combine that knowledge with some in-depth sleuthing of company filings and share my thoughts on GoodRx. Readers can review these conclusions and a company overview in my initial article. In short, I praised the uniqueness of the business model but was weary of the recent progression of Amazon Pharmacy. I also raised concerns about other factors that may have seen revenues inflated as a result of the pandemic such as an elevated unemployment rate and subsequent gaps in prescription drug coverage. However, any pharmacist will tell you that GoodRx usage is spreading like wildfire. Their post IPO spend on advertising is truly paying off. Every doctor's office you enter will have GoodRx cards on display and available for customers to use. The GoodRx app is easy to navigate and can save providers and patients time and money. The company can truly touch all age cohorts regardless of their tech savviness. While this all sounds good, the valuation of GoodRx was considerably higher 9 months ago and ultimately led to my conclusions that shares should not be purchased at that time.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Retail Inflows Confirm Market Bottom Nowhere Nigh

Global market cap has seen a loss of some $9 trillion this month. With a global market cap loss of some $9 trillion this month, stock markets have their worst January on record. Under the surface of market averages, 49% of S&P 500 companies, 76% of NASDAQ, and 82% of the economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 stocks are now off more than 20% from recent highs (courtesy of Liz Ann Sonders).
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

S&P 500: Curb Your Bearish Enthusiasm

S&P 500 is in a 10% correction. Stock market is having a rough start in 2022, with the S&P 500 (SPY) reaching the 10% correction level in January. Is this just another 10% correction, or is this just the beginning of a prolonged bear market?. The Bear market thesis. The...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Fed, Bank Of Canada Signal Rate Hikes Likely In March

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Director of Investment Strategies Shailesh Kshatriya and Consulting Director Ryan Pogodzinski discussed key takeaways from the recent U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of Canada (BoC) policy meetings. They also chatted about key factors driving the ongoing volatility in equity markets.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
47K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy