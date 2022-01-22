ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurt Sea Lion Asks Boaters For Help | The Dodo

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hurt sea lion climbs up a ladder to ask boaters...

32nd Anniversary of Pier 39’s Sea Lions Arrival to SF

Tune-in to PIER 39’s Facebook page for a Facebook Live event at Noon on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Hear Sheila Candor, Vice President of The PIER 39 Marina and resident sea lion expert, as she tells the story of how the sea lions landed at PIER 39 and more interesting facts about our favorite “sea-lebrities.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stray Cat Stuck In A Wall For Over A Week | The Dodo

This stray cat was MAD when he was rescued — and now he kisses his cat sibling every day 😻. Special thanks to Hope For Paws: https://thedo.do/hfp. Follow them on Facebook for rescue updates: https://thedo.do/hopeforpaws. Additional thanks to Kelly and Let Them Be Little: http://thedo.do/letthembelittle for making sure Walldo...
Orphaned 1-Pound Kitten Gets Adopted By a 160-Pound Great Dane | The Dodo Little But Fierce

160-pound Great Dane falls head-over-heels in love with a 1-pound kitten named Potato. Watch him intervene once Potato starts playing with another dog!. Keep up with Potato and Corbin on Instagram: https://thedo.do/corbin_fosters. For adoption info on other aniamls like these, check out Ontario SPCA & Humane Society on Facebook: http://thedo.do/ontariospcaandhumane and Instagram: http://thedo.do/ontariospca.
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
Tiny Kitten Meets His New Brothers And Falls In Love | The Dodo

This tiny orange kitten is going to meet his cat and pittie brothers — watch the moment they fall in love 😍. Keep up with Wynston, Wesley and Wyatt on Instagram: https://thedo.do/wesleythechickennugget. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign...
Beachgoers asked to look out for cold-stunned sea turtles

As the temperatures on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands drop in the winter months, cold-stunned sea turtles begin to make an appearance along the soundside beaches, and a number of turtles have been rescued in recent days after the Outer Banks’ cold start to the New Year. “Please be on...
Senior Shelter Dog Starts Galloping Like A Puppy | The Dodo

Guy picks up a confused 16-year-old dog from the shelter so he doesn't die alone — months later he's galloping around the yard after his foster dad 😍 😍. Keep up with Henry and his family on Instagram: http://thedo.do/seniordoghenry. To help Zach rescue more dogs like Henry, you...
PETS
Woman Rushes To Rescue An "Aggressive" Husky With An Hour Left To Live | The Dodo Foster Diaries

'Aggressive' husky had less than an hour to live — watch what happens when she brings him home to her dog 🤍. Keep up with King on Instagram thedo.do/meganallen_ and Happy Hearts German Rescue: thedo.do/happyheartsgsd. Dedicated to King, Chris and Donna. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd.
Fire crews help injured hawk likely hurt 'battling crows' in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire helped an injured hawk that was on a downtown Portland sidewalk on Tuesday. Fire crews said the hawk’s injuries were likely from “battling some crows who were defending their eggs.”. Portland Fire & Rescue Squad 1 took the hawk to the Audubon...
Horse Found On Craigslist Recognizes His First Mom After 2 Years | The Dodo

This woman thought she'd never see the wild horse she rescued again — years later he turned up on Craigslist and was SO happy she found him ❤️️. Keep up with Mikko, Emma, and Brian on Instagram: https://thedo.do/briankangal. TownNews.com Content Exchange. TownNews.com Content Exchange. Welcome to the...
