Jim Caldwell Denies Turning Down Interviews With Vikings & Raiders

By Nate Bouda
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, a report from ESPN said that former Colts and Lions HC Jim Caldwell turned down interviews with both the Raiders and Vikings for their head-coaching jobs and instead planned to focus on the Bears and Jaguars. However, Caldwell issued a statement Saturday morning denying the...

