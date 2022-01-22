Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Surfaces on IR

CHENEY – When the Cheney boys took on the North Central Worlfpack on Friday night there were several things stacked against them. First of all, NC is an experienced, extremely tall team, having six players 6:5" or better. Secondly, the Blackhawks were short; minus 3 players and their head coach with Covid protocol difficulties, and they suited up only 8 players, including 3 frosh borrowed from the J.V.'s. But assistant coach James Whitely put together a great game plan and the depleted Blackhawks almost pulled off an unexpected victory, working hard to the wire, but losing 58 – 57.
