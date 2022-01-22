ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Surfaces on IR

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Khaira (back) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Monday on Saturday, Carter...

www.cbssports.com

wincountry.com

Red Wings will host Blackhawks tonight

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings return to action tonight in an Original Six matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has dropped their last two games, including a 4-1 loss at Nashville last Saturday. The Red Wings are in fifth place in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly: Waived Wednesday

The Blackhawks placed Connolly on waivers Wednesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports. It's unlikely that Connolly, who has six points in 35 games over the last two seasons, will be claimed off waivers. Thus, the 29-year-old will likely head to AHL Rockford.
NHL
The Associated Press

Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Blackhawks Injury Updates: Johnson, Stillman, and Khaira Getting Closer, But No Timeline for Toews

Just recently, the Blackhawks were playing with one of their most healthy lineups since the season began. Unfortunately, it was short-lived. With today’s news that Jonathan Toews has been placed in concussion protocol, the injury list for the Blackhawks continues to get re-populated as the season moves beyond the mid-way point. While some players should be coming back to the lineup soon, for Toews, there is no real timetable for his return.
NHL
The Hockey News

Blackhawks Could Be Sellers, But Will It Be a Fire Sale?

With the Chicago Blackhawks still mired near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, interim GM Kyle Davidson could be a seller by the March 21 trade deadline. However, don't expect a fire sale of his best players. Appearing on the NHL Network last Friday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported hearing...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Caleb Jones: Manages assist

Jones produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Red Wings. While not directly involved in the offense outside of helping out on an Alex DeBrincat goal, Jones was able to make things happen when he was on the ice. The 24-year-old had arguably one of his best games of the season in 15:00 of ice time. The American blueliner is up to four points, 23 shots on net, 22 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 20 appearances.
NHL
FOOTBALL
NHL

