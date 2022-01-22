Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Surfaces on IR

Just recently, the Blackhawks were playing with one of their most healthy lineups since the season began. Unfortunately, it was short-lived. With today’s news that Jonathan Toews has been placed in concussion protocol, the injury list for the Blackhawks continues to get re-populated as the season moves beyond the mid-way point. While some players should be coming back to the lineup soon, for Toews, there is no real timetable for his return.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO