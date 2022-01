Powell totaled 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one block and two steals in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 132-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Powell was perfect from the field and tied for third on the team with 15 points despite logging just 18 minutes. He was also the only Dallas player with multiple steals in the victory. This was only the second time in his past seven games that Powell has scored 10 or more points, so he isn't on the fantasy radar for the time being.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO