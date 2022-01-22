ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea in Eden Hazard transfer blow as Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirms winger is ‘in plans for next season’

By Sandra Brobbey
 6 days ago
CARLO ANCELOTTI insists Eden Hazard is in his plans as the Real Madrid boss poured cold water on speculation linking his with a Chelsea return this month.

Hazard, 31, has had a torrid time since his high-profile £130million move to the Bernabeu from the Blues in 2019.

Eden Hazard looks set to be part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans for Real Madrid next term Credit: Getty

The winger has been unable to replicate the stunning form that made him one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards amid a raft of muscular injuries in the Spanish capital.

Those struggles have seen Hazard repeatedly linked with a cut-prize move away from the Bernabeu.

And Thomas Tuchel's Blues have been said to be lining up a £28million transfer this month, with newly-rich Newcastle also keen.

Hazard finally scored his first goal of another interrupted season on Thursday with a dramatic extra-time winner against Elche in the Copa Del Rey.

And Ancelotti seems to hope the former PFA Player of the Year can still come good.

Asked about Hazard's future, the Italian said: "Hazard is in our plans for the next season, I can confirm."

Last summer, Hazard insisted he wanted to remain in Spain.

He said: "I still have a three-year contract with Real Madrid, so going back to England is out of the question.

"Everyone knows that my first two years were not good, so first I want to prove myself at Real Madrid. I will do everything to do that.

"I certainly don’t see myself leaving Madrid, given the contract situation. I know myself and I know when I’m in shape. If that’s the case, I can give it my all for Real next season. That’s my plan."

Ancelotti is reportedly reluctant to see Hazard leave the Bernabeu Credit: Rex

