Sarah Porter of Astoria, New York is not ashamed to admit she has crabs– hermit crabs, that is. Porter has rescued dozens of hermit crabs over the years from people who no longer want theirs. Often a staple in pet stores, Porter says people often buy hermit crabs without truly knowing the type of environment they need to thrive and stay healthy. Hermit crabs are native to the Caribbean and are therefore acclimated to tropical conditions, something the average buyer may not realize before pulling the trigger on a crab purchase.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO