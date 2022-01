BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A 7-year-old boy died Thursday evening after being run over by a bulldozer, police say. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in Maple Grove Township. According to police, the boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their house. The boy was riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer. He fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer, police say.

BARRY COUNTY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO