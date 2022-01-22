Free legal clinic to be held in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A free legal clinic will be held in Hinds County on Friday, February 4.

Hinds County neighbors can receive legal advice and help for divorces, name changes, visitation, custody, guardianships, birth certificate corrections and emancipations.

The clinic will be held at Hinds County Chancery Court located at 316 South President Street, 3rd floor in Jackson. Appointments can be made between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Participants must be a Hinds County resident and only one matter will be allowed per person.

Click here to register or call the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at (601)-882-5001.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.