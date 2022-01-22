ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Free legal clinic to be held in Hinds County

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2JCR_0dt1b6Wj00

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A free legal clinic will be held in Hinds County on Friday, February 4.

Hinds County neighbors can receive legal advice and help for divorces, name changes, visitation, custody, guardianships, birth certificate corrections and emancipations.

Hinds County sheriff sends letter to Board about orderly conduct at meetings

The clinic will be held at Hinds County Chancery Court located at 316 South President Street, 3rd floor in Jackson. Appointments can be made between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Participants must be a Hinds County resident and only one matter will be allowed per person.

Click here to register or call the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at (601)-882-5001.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Water giveaway to be held in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders of Central Mississippi Health Services (CMHS), Inc., along with Southern Echo, Inc. will be hosting a water giveaway on Friday, January 28. The giveaway will be located at the CMHS-Southwest Clinic starting at 2:30 p.m., while supplies last. For more information call 601-214-3601.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi chief justice extends COVID-19 order for courts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph extended a COVID-19 emergency order to postpone jury trials scheduled through Friday, February 25. Emergency Administrative Order 27 stated judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants through Friday, February 25. To […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Former Natchez mayors propose annexing parts of Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Natchez mayors, Tony Byrne and Philip West, asked the Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Tuesday to consider annexing parts of Adams County into the city limits. The Natchez Democrat reported Byrne said while the city has experienced economic successes of late, that many prospects would look at a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson lawmakers address crime, other city issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawmakers from the City of Jackson are looking to curb crime. Senators gathered on Thursday, January 27 at the state capitol amid 2022 season. They said they want lawmakers from other as much as they can. Much of that help would be in inter-agency law enforcement. “Focused on more police on […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Hinds County, MS
Government
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi bill sets religious exemption on COVID vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that passed the Republican-controlled state House on Thursday. That prohibition includes state agencies, city and county governments and schools, community colleges and universities. House Bill 1509 also says private […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Alabama executes Matthew Reeves despite intellectual disability

ATMORE, Ala (WIAT) – The State of Alabama has executed Matthew Reeves, an intellectually disabled Black man, for the 1996 murder of Willie Johnson in Dallas County. He was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m., according to a prison official. Reeves’ execution had been set for 6 p.m. but was delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court considered […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police announce 2022 amnesty period

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department announced the amnesty period for past due fines will begin Tuesday, February 1 until Saturday, April 30. If an individual owes past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued, they can avoid arrest and have the warrant dismissed if the fine is paid […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

5,533 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,533 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH on Friday, January 28. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 717,666 with 10,831 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Clinic#Board#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders approve agreement for downtown scooters

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg neighbors could once again see scooters in the downtown area. The Vicksburg Post reported the Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved an agreement on Tuesday with Bird Co., which is a Los Angeles-based electric vehicle company. The company would lease scooters to the city. No date has been announced for […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

NAMI Central MS to host virtual Suicide Prevention discussion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Central Mississippi announced the organization will host a virtual discussion about suicide prevention. The event will be on Tuesday, February 1 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Officials said anyone who would like to attend can RSVP here. This is a free […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MSMA to host virtual townhall on COVID-19

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) will host a virtual townhall on Tuesday, February 8 from 2:30 pm until 4:00 pm. The townhall will focus on COVID-19 and include a diverse panel of professionals from across the state. The first hour of the townhall will be discussion amongst the experts, followed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Jackson bottled water distribution set for Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Thursday, January 27. COVID-19 testing will also be provided at the site starting at 10:00 a.m. The event will be in the parking lot of the Cash Saver at the intersection of Raymond and McDowell […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Decemius Strong of Indianola

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Decemius Strong of Indianola. He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Strong was last seen Saturday, January 22, 2022, around 2:00 a.m. in the […]
INDIANOLA, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed on National Street in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. on National Street. The victim was 20 years old. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said they hope to make an arrest soon. They did […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Seven Jackson schools go virtual for Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the City of Jackson’s ongoing water pressure issues, the following schools will remain all-virtual on Friday, January 28, 2022: Key Elementary Marshall Elementary Wilkins Elementary Blackburn Middle Peeples Middle Whitten Middle Wingfield High Any Jackson Public School District (JPS) students who attend those schools can pick up a Nutrition […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Blood Services joins mass transfusion program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As a result of the nationwide blood shortage, Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps Program, which helps gets blood to people in need during a mass transfusion disaster. Blood centers in the program commit to collecting extra units on a rotating schedule to create an available supple […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MEDC to host Legislative Conference in February

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The leaders of the Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC) will be hosting their 2022 Legislative Conference on February 2-3 2022. The conference will be held at The Westin in Jackson, MS, and will not only focus on political trends and outlooks, but include multiple topics some of which include, economic forecast, global […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez man arrested for Christmas Eve robbery

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man, who allegedly robbed someone on Christmas Eve, was arrested by Adams County deputies on Monday. The Natchez Democrat reported Tyrell Kelly, 29 was arrested on King Circle for an incident that happened on December 24, 2021, at a park in Broadmoor. Deputies said a young man was allegedly […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy