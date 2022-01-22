ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GRID Legends' Cheesy FMV Cut-Scenes Will Become the Thing of Legend

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, wow – they’re really doing it. GRID Legends’ campaign will be filled with FMV cut-scenes, as Codemasters tries to recreate that recognisable Netflix-style documentary format to anchor its...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockpapershotgun.com

Grid Legends is driving the series to glory with its new story mode

Codemasters’ Grid series continues its resurgence after 2019’s decent-but-slightly-neutered reboot. This time, it’s going right back to Codemasters' TOCA Race Driver roots and adding in a full-fat story mode, complete with real actors. No Scotty, mind, but we suppose they have to save something for the sequel. It’s this story mode we’ve been given early access to, so let’s jump in.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Kirby And The Forgotten Land, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Analogue Pocket | All Things Nintendo

After a slow news week to kick off 2022, the world of Nintendo is firing on all cylinders, so this episode of All Things Nintendo is all about catching up on the new looks at Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Not only that, but Game Informer's Alex Van Aken also came ready to chat about the all-new Analogue Pocket and The Nintendo Tapes, his new collaborative EP of Nintendo remixes (two of which you'll sample during this episode!).
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Interview: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Devs Talk Inspiration, Difficulty Options, Chaos Memes, and More

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin remains something of an enigma. We've known about the action RPG for ages, but between it being an alternate timeline origin story for the first Final Fantasy, the modern main characters, and all of the inescapable "Chaos!" memes, we've been dying to get some insight into what is one of Square Enix's strangest projects yet (if you'll pardon the pun).
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus: 5 things you need to know about Pokemon's riskiest game yet

If you’re tired of the age-old Pokemon tradition of grinding Gym Leaders, defeating an evil, villainous team and then besting the Elite Four, you’re in luck – Pokemon Legends: Arceus doesn’t just rewrite the Pokemon rule book… it throws it out the window all together. For its latest open world epic, Game Freak is taking us back in time – back to an era where Sinnoh was known as Hisui – and its making some serious changes to the Pokemon formula we’ve all come to know and love over the last three decades.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fmv#Cut Scenes#Curling#Gran Turismo 7
dexerto.com

New Pokemon Legends Arceus gameplay: 5 things we learned

Game Freak is opening up the map for Pokemon Legends Arceus with plenty of new gameplay details emerging in the lead up to its worldwide release on Nintendo Switch. Arceus will be the Pokemon franchise’s first dive into an action RPG complete with open-world portions where players will interact with creatures like never before.
VIDEO GAMES
gtplanet.net

New GRID Legends Trailer Teases Story Mode and Tushek TS900

Codemasters has released a new trailer for next month’s GRID Legends featuring two of the stars of the game: one man, and one machine. The video, appropriately enough titled “Man. Machine”, shows BAFTA award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa in his role as Voltz Racing’s Valentin Manzi. It’s not entirely clear how the character fits into the “Driven to Glory” story mode of GRID Legends, and the trailer doesn’t give us much more insight than the fact Manzi like to win and dance.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Blacksmith Legends

Sign In to follow. Follow Blacksmith Legends, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
hardcoregamer.com

New GRID Legends Trailer Unveiled

Codemasters and EA have released a new trailer for GRID Legends that focuses on Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Voltz Racing’s leading driver Valentin Manzi, as he explores the connection between driver and car and what’s needed to be a champion. Players will know what it takes to handle a 1332bhp beast and compete in the GRID World Series against Seneca, Voltz and Ravenwest. Ncuti shares the spotlight with the Tushek TS 900, which only has twelve vehicles in existence. This is the lightest hypercar available with a top speed of 380 km/h. You can check out the trailer below.
CARS
DBLTAP

5 Things We Don't Want in Apex Legends Season 12

Apex Legends Season 12 is coming soon and Season 11 introduced some changes that players were not a fan of. With that in mind, here are five things we don't want in Apex Legends Season 12. 5 Things We Don't Want in Apex Legends Season 12. 1. Glitches and Bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: GRID Legends New Trailer With Actor Ncuti Gatwa

Also for the new trailer GRID Legends Codemasters and Electronic Arts resorted to prominent support. In the role of Voltz Racing star driver Valentin Manzi, Ncuti Gatwa explores the connection between driver and car and the dedication it takes to become a racing champion. Players will learn what it takes to tame a 1,332 horsepower beast and take on Seneca, Voltz and Ravenwest in the GRID World Series. Known for his style and elegance, Ncuti shares the spotlight with the Tushek TS 900, complete with its exclusive ingame livery.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Labyrinth Legend gameplay

Labyrinth Legend has just a few more days to go until it lands on Switch in the west, but we do have some early gameplay. Labyrinth Legend offers players a satisfying dungeon-crawling experience brought to life by retro-inspired pixel graphics. The action-oriented combat uses simple yet satisfying gameplay mechanics that both new and veteran gamers can enjoy. Set in the kingdom of Kanata, Labyrinth Legend focuses on the stories of a monster-filled domain known as the Labyrinth that is said to house a lost royal treasure. Choose your lone adventurer from one of three unique classes, each harboring their own special abilities, and enter the Labyrinth to test your skills. The deeper you go into the Labyrinth, the more the game’s story reveals itself, growing and evolving with your progression. At the end of each dungeon, you’ll find monstrous bosses that will be sure to pose a threat, so take care to power up your character and learn the bosses’ attacks!
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Apex Legends’ teases Maggie as Season 12 Legend

Respawn is teasing the twelfth season of Apex Legends with an in-game dog fight that leaves a clue regarding the next character to be added. The current season of Apex Legends is drawing to a close, and season 12 is set to begin on February 8. So far every season has included a new Legend that players can unlock and take into the battle royale and arena modes, and it appears that Respawn has provided a clue to the next one (via Dextero).
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

GRID Legends offers up 40 minutes of story mode gameplay in new footage

Codemasters has dropped another video for GRID Legends, this time a deep dive into the game’s Driven to Glory story mode. You’ll be playing Driver 22, a new face to the GRID World Series. They’re racing for the Seneca Racing Team, and you’ll meet – and race against – a wealth of other drivers and teams on your journey. These include series regular villains, Ravenwest and drivers like Valentin Manzi, who we met yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

News - 2022, Week 04

News Gran Turismo 7 Another PS5, PS4 Exclusive Using Tons of SSD Space. Both Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 release for PlayStation 5 and PS4 within just a few weeks of each other, and if you plan on having both installed on your internal SSD when the time comes, it looks like the twosome will take a huge chunk out of your overall storage space. The former is currently being pegged...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: GRID Legends fresh gameplay

Codemasters and Electronic Arts Release New Gameplay GRID Legends released. This shows us what the racing game’s story mode has to offer. GRID Legends Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on February 25.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Mecha RPG Relayer Reminds Us It's Releasing in March for PS5, PS4

Whoops, we had forgotten that Relayer existed! We first wrote about the turn based mecha RPG in May of last year (when it was still scheduled for a 2021 release) but we totally missed out on its subsequent delay and new launch date. It's coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on the 24th March.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Hands-On: GRID Legends is putting its Story mode front and centre

Codemasters is obviously well known for its expertise in racing games, but that’s only half the story (literally). The studio is particularly adept when it comes to adding plots to its racing titles, and nowhere has this been more apparent than its Race Driver series, which began two decades ago and evolved to become the GRID series over the years.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Official GRID Legends PC Requirements Revealed And They Are Quite Low

Codemasters and publisher EA have revealed the official PC requirements for the upcoming GRID Legends. Interestingly, the minimum and recommended PC specs are on par with 2019’s GRID although the minimum GPU requirements have been somewhat updated as Codemasters now recommends “at least” an NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 460 GPU. In addition to revealing the PC specs for the upcoming next installment in the GRID series, it has been revealed that GRID Legends will be using the Denuvo anti-tamper tech.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy