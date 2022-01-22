ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A sunny week with foggy mornings in store

q13fox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're stuck in what we scientifically refer to as a...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Warm and sunny this weekend, big storm possible next week

The cold front that went through early Friday morning brought us north winds 10-20 mph. These winds will calm Friday night and make for a cold Saturday morning. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the low and mid 20s. By the afternoon winds will shift out of the south and temperatures will get into the low and mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Sunny and cold weekend, changes to the forecast next week

INDIANAPOLIS – We picked up half an inch of snow at the airport in Indy. Some areas picked up an inch of snow! These snow showers will move out and cold temperatures will move in. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the single digits will feel-like temperatures tomorrow morning below zero, bundle up! Saturday and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox2detroit.com

Chilly weekend in store but warmer for next week

FOX 2 - Here's your chilly weather update!. A bitterly cold start to your Saturday with wind chill values in the sub-zero range. The actual air temperature only warms up to 19 degrees with plenty of sun. Overnight low/9. Sunday brings a few snow showers early with "milder" air in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Near Future#Pea Soup#Meteorologist#Bright Side
ABC 4

Sunny skies, near average temps to close out the week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have made it to the end of the workweek. As we close out the week, we’ll find mostly sunny skies up and down the Beehive State while temperatures will be within a stone’s throw of seasonal averages.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Frigid, Blustery Morning In Store Saturday After Snow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By now we have moved into the Nor’easter event. And I know that while you may be reading this is any country in the state, I think all of us are paying attention to Ocean City. Look, be it Rt. 29 in Howard County, “140” in Carroll Country, Ritchie Highway in Northern AA County, or Parkville, a couple of inches of snow is a game changer especially on a Friday Night. But BLIZZARD WARNINGS for Coastal Highway…WOW! Once skies clear Saturday, cold and the wind become the headline. Hours of a steady wind at 20+ mph will prune a...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy