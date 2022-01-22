ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Parallel Mothers' another Almodovar masterpiece

By Matthew Jackson
Huntsville Item
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePedro Almodovar makes challenging movies. I don’t mean they’re impossible to understand, or so complex in their construction that it takes several watches to fully decipher them (though sometimes that is the case). I mean that his films never present the same concerns at the end as they do at the...

www.itemonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
Deadline

‘Parallel Mothers’ Star Penélope Cruz On Working With Pedro Almodóvar And His Huge Influence On Her Career By “Pushing Me To Try To Become An Actress”

Penélope Cruz is running late. It’s lunchtime in Madrid, but she hasn’t had time to eat, so she excuses herself as she nibbles on a slice of jamón. “I need to eat something or my blood sugar goes down,” she says apologetically. Christmas is days away, but before she can even think about enjoying the break with her husband and two children there’s still a lot of work to do. In a few weeks’ time, her spy romp The 355 will hit screens, but more pressing is the U.S. release of Parallel Mothers, her seventh film with Spanish legend Pedro...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lea Seydoux, Adam Driver Among Nominees for France’s Cesar Awards

The French film academy, the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma, has unveiled this year’s nominees for the Cesar Awards, France’s top film honor. Lea Seydoux and Adam Driver are two big names nominated for the best acting honors, Seydoux up for her performance in Bruno Dumont’s France, Driver for her turn in Leos Carax’s musical Annette. Xavier Giannoli’s Lost Illusions (Illusions Perdues) leads the Cesar pack with 15 nominations. It is followed by 11 for Annette, and 10 for Valerie Lemercier’s Aline. They all compete for the top prize with Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner Happening, Cédric Jimenez’s The...
MOVIES
Detroit News

'Parallel Mothers' review: A singular achievement from Cruz, Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar tells parallel stories in "Parallel Mothers," a gripping drama with soap opera twists and turns as well as a larger story about family, heritage and connection to something larger than oneself. Writer-director Almodóvar once again teams with his muse Penélope Cruz, with whom he's partnered on six...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Penelope Cruz
mynews13.com

Penélope Cruz on portraying pregnant woman with moral dilemma in 'Parallel Mothers'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Oscar winner Penélope Cruz plays a pregnant woman who makes some questionable ethical decisions in the new film "Parallel Mothers," which was written and directed by frequent Cruz collaborator Pedro Almodóvar. On "The LA Times Envelope Roundtable" on Spectrum News 1, Cruz opens...
KPBS

Pedro Almodóvar's film 'Parallel Mothers' mixes melodrama and history

"Parallel Mothers" opens in cinemas today. The film may not have been Spain’s choice for its entry into this year’s International Film Oscar race but it’s one of the better movies from last year. Two single mothers, Janis (Penelope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit), meet in a...
MOVIES
orartswatch.org

FilmWatch Weekly: Imported treats ‘Drive My Car’ and ‘Parallel Mothers,’ plus a James Blue retrospective

This week sees the Portland premieres of two of the finest imports of 2021, each a strong candidate to be among the Oscar nominees for Best Foreign Film. One is from a certified master, the other from a relatively newbie, at least to American audiences, but each probes the intricacies of human relationships with similar precision, aided and abetted by memorable, award-caliber performances.
PORTLAND, OR
cambridgeday.com

‘Parallel Mothers’: Almodóvar brings back Cruz to give birth and dig up the graves of Spain’s past

‘Parallel Mothers’: Almodóvar brings back Cruz to give birth and dig up the graves of Spain’s past. Pedro Almodóvar’s favorite matriarchal muse, Penélope Cruz, returns for a seventh collaboration as Janis, a 40-year-old photographer who has an affair with Arturo (Israel Elejade), a forensic anthropologist, while they plan to excavate a mass grave near her home village. Though Arturo bemoans the timing, she decides to have their baby. She bonds with Ana (Milena Smit), a teenager who is less enthusiastic about becoming a mother. Because Janis is afraid of being left alone, she keeps a secret from Ana that threatens their relationship and undermines her integrity.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parallel Mothers
CultureMap Dallas

Spanish film Parallel Mothers takes alternate path toward success

The 72-year-old Pedro Almodóvar has been a force in Spanish cinema for 40 years, inspiring filmmakers in Spain and around the world with his knack for telling stories full of color and complexity. The writer/director tends to work with many of the same actors, including internationally famous ones like Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz, the latter of which he has directed no fewer than seven times.
MOVIES
425magazine.com

Penélope Cruz Gives One of Her Best Performances in ‘Parallel Mothers’

Parallel Mothers, the turbulent new movie from Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar, marks the seventh time he and longtime muse Penélope Cruz have worked together, and the fifth she’s played a mother in one of their films. In their copper collaboration, she’s Janis, a successful commercial photographer of about 40 who, along with Ana (Milena Smit), a terrified teenager, makes up the title duo. The pair meets early on at a hospital, assigned as roommates and due to give birth any minute. Connecting over their pregnancies’ unexpectedness and the single-motherhood awaiting them, their bond is strong and immediate, deepened by their nearly-twinning birth times and their baby girls’ minor postpartum health hiccups. But once they leave the hospital, their closeness is inevitably faded by the forked circumstances of their lives, despite assurances of staying in touch.
MOVIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

Two women, two babies in ‘Parallel Mothers’

“Parallel Mothers,” a new film by Pedro Almodóvar, opens on Friday, Jan. 28, at the M.V. Film Center in Vineyard Haven. The Spanish director Almodóvar is an internationally celebrated filmmaker, and “Parallel Mothers” is this two-time Oscar winner’s 22nd film. It brings Oscar winner Penelope Cruz and Almodóvar together for their seventh film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
inlander.com

Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz deliver another beautiful collaboration in Parallel Mothers

The partnership between Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz is one of the all-time great director/actor pairings (Pain and Glory, Volver, All About My Mother), which the longtime collaborators prove once again on their seventh film together, Parallel Mothers. Even in a somewhat uneven film, Almodóvar and Cruz work together beautifully to create deeply affecting moments between rich, multilayered characters. Almodóvar combines some heavy political commentary with his familiar sensitive, colorful melodrama, and while those elements don't always fit together perfectly, they achieve a cumulative power by the end of the movie.
MOVIES
kmuw.org

'Parallel Mothers' is one of the very best of Pedro Almodóvar's career

It’s not uncommon to find that the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar has made one of the best movies of the year—he’s had a long career of doing exactly that, and his latest, Parallel Mothers, is also one of the very best of that storied career. One...
Idaho Press-Tribune

Screen: Brilliant and Devasting, All at Once: Flee and Parallel Mothers

I’ve come to liken Oscar season to the season of Christmas — it’s a lot more satisfying in the weeks leading up to the big day. The actual ceremony? About the third hour in, I get the same feeling as I do about 4 p.m. on Dec. 25, thinking that it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year. I think it’s a hundred times more interesting to peruse the Oscar nominations — it’s a bit more like shopping, really — than it is opening envelopes. When all is said and done, there are a lot more losers than winners.
ABQJournal

‘Parallel Mothers’ is filled with subtly surprising turns

The wildly talented and singularly creative Pedro Almodóvar pulls off quite the feat with “Parallel Mothers,” as it feels as if we’re watching two distinctly different movies simultaneously. One crazy-quilt plot thread feels like something out of “The Twilight Zone” meets “Black Mirror,” while the other is a somber, generational tale about the lasting effects of the Spanish Civil War – and both stories resonate.
ourquadcities.com

At the Movie | “Parallel Mothers” & “Flee”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always Movie Mike is here to discuss last week’s hits and misses and previews the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: Drama/Comedy “Parallel Mothers” and animated documentary “Flee”.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy