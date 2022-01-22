ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas police seize 42 fake paper license-plate tags in one-day operation

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Fake tags: Police in Dallas seized 42 fake paper license plate tags and issued 49 citations Wednesday. (Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS — Police in Dallas seized 42 fake paper license plate tags during a one-day operation on Wednesday, authorities said.

In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said the agency joined the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Homeland Security Investigations to make 149 traffic stops, tow 11 vehicles, make three arrests and recover four weapons and two stolen cars, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“Vehicles using fictitious temporary license plates or improper temporary license plates, all referred to as eTags, are commonly used in crimes from auto thefts to homicides,” the Dallas Police Department said in a news release. “The operation was intended to interdict these vehicles, investigate the reason for the fictitious license plate, tow vehicles when applicable, and arrest the offender if needed.”

The illegal sale of paper tags is a large criminal enterprise in Texas. They are used as a temporary plate for people who buy a car as they await their permanent plate, the Morning News reported.

KXAS-TV reported in November that car dealers were netting millions of dollars by illegally selling paper license plates. Authorities in Travis County estimated that more than 1.2 million tags were sold illegally statewide during 2021, the television station reported.

“That’s a tool they can use,” Richard Foy, deputy chief with the Dallas Police Department, told KXAS. “So we need to target that, take that tool away from them, or at least combat that tool.

“If (people) commit a robbery, a homicide, street racing, you know, whatever the crime might be, if all we have is the license plate from that paper tag, if it’s fraudulent, we don’t have much to go with.”

Comments / 12

JohnJohn48
6d ago

Back in "the old days", the "wait" to get your new license tags was the time it took the License Clerk to get up from the desk, walk back to the boxes of permanent plates, then come back to the desk, record the number on your Application, then hand the new plates to you.

Reply(1)
5
Brian Bohn
6d ago

For those that think it’s just a small issue or waste of time… how many of the people operating cars with illegal tags… have no driver’s license, no insurance, etc. then you have to go a bit further… why don’t they have a drivers license or insurance? Wanted felon? Too many warrants? Previous bad driving history? DWI’s? It will become a big deal when you are involved in an accident with one of these people and you have to foot the medical bills, repairs, etc, while they get a ticket!

Reply
3
ADeezy
6d ago

Wow I can sleep better now , knowing that the crime rate is going to drop because of paper plates ! Now let’s focus on the real crime please drugs, burglary, etc….

Reply(3)
4
 

