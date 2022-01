Last year, we got the Exynos 2100 chip by Samsung, and it was hyped a lot by the brand since it offered significant upgrades over the predecessor. Samsung sent out the invites for the launch by mentioning that “Exynos is back,” and everyone thought that finally, Samsung has a chip that can perform similar to Qualcomm’s best chip. But well, when the chip was put against the likes of Snapdragon 888, we got to know that this time as well, Exynos chip was not as good as Snapdragon 888. It throttled earlier than the 888 and even drew more power than the 888. The GPU was also not as powerful as the Adreno 660 of Snapdragon 888.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO