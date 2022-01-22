ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks 1/22/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings will go against the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action in Fiserv Forum, WI, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. In a 133-131 home defeat to the Pistons, the Sacramento Kings handed up 133 points to one of the poorest teams in the NBA....

lineups.com

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks 1/28/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (1/28/22) New York will play its third game in five days on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have had a tumultuous season due to injuries and players entering the health and safety protocols; however, they have very few injuries or COVID troubles at the moment outside of Brook Lopez, who still does not seem to have a timetable for return. Milwaukee has been playing better recently, winning three straight games before dropping one to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland has a special squad and is tough to match up with, so this is by no means a bad loss. The Eastern Conference has been very competitive thus far, with no team taking a clear, decisive lead in the standings. Meanwhile, the Knicks have struggled recently, dropping five of their past six games despite consistent play from star guard R.J. Barrett. Barrett has averaged roughly 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists during that span while shooting 44% from the field and 38% from behind the arc. This game should favor the Bucks, but the current spread of nine points is substantial. Take a look below for my thoughts on the spread and point total in this matchup!
NBC Sports

Playing Poole with Steph, Klay could unlock Warriors' offense

Amid a sluggish stretch in which Steph Curry is slumping, Jordan Poole is adjusting, and Klay Thompson still is finding his sea legs, the Warriors might have found the key to unlocking their offensive identity. On Tuesday, during their 130-92 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, the Warriors...
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma's Mother's Epic Response After Her Son Bought Her A House: "Yup… Slam Dunk… Better Than The One On Embiid."

Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
