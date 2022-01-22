Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks 1/22/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (1/28/22) New York will play its third game in five days on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have had a tumultuous season due to injuries and players entering the health and safety protocols; however, they have very few injuries or COVID troubles at the moment outside of Brook Lopez, who still does not seem to have a timetable for return. Milwaukee has been playing better recently, winning three straight games before dropping one to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland has a special squad and is tough to match up with, so this is by no means a bad loss. The Eastern Conference has been very competitive thus far, with no team taking a clear, decisive lead in the standings. Meanwhile, the Knicks have struggled recently, dropping five of their past six games despite consistent play from star guard R.J. Barrett. Barrett has averaged roughly 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists during that span while shooting 44% from the field and 38% from behind the arc. This game should favor the Bucks, but the current spread of nine points is substantial. Take a look below for my thoughts on the spread and point total in this matchup!

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO