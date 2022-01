Platinum-selling recording artist to take stage during second intermission in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. NEW YORK - Platinum-selling recording artist Machine Gun Kelly will headline the entertainment for the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the National Hockey League announced today. Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage during the second intermission presented by Ticketmaster. His performance will be televised live as part of the national broadcast of the NHL All-Star Game on ABC in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

HOCKEY ・ 11 HOURS AGO