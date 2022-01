Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Gulf Shores City Council Work Session meeting, also known as a committee of the whole meeting, will be Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 1905 W. First St. This meeting is open to public attendance. Questions and comments will be taken in person at the meeting. Meetings will also be streamed live via Facebook for viewing only.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 27 DAYS AGO