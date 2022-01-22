Iowa men’s wrestling downs Ohio State, 21-12

7 p.m. vs. Ohio State • Williams Arena • ESPN, 100.3 FM. Preview: The Gophers (11-5, 2-5 in the Big Ten) hope to get some key missing pieces back after playing shorthanded in Saturday's 68-65 win against Rutgers. Three starters were sidelined, but coach Ben Johnson could see both leading scorer Jamison Battle and starting guard E.J. Stephens return Thursday. Battle is officially a game-time decision coming off a non-COVID illness; Stephens is already cleared health and safety protocol to play. Ohio State (12-4, 5-2) hasn't played since Jan. 18 after a game was postponed against Nebraska. The Buckeyes beat the Gophers 79-75 in the Big Ten tournament opening round last season in Indianapolis, but they haven't won at Williams Arena since 2015.

