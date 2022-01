KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid will not go to trial on a felony driving while intoxicated charge until at least September. Reid was scheduled to go to trial April 18 but a Jackson County judge on Friday delayed the trial until Sept. 26. The decision came after a brief virtual hearing that included discussion about whether expert witnesses and toxicology reports would be available, The Kansas City Star reported.

