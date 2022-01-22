ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida waterfront eatery deck collapses, injuring 2 diners

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A group of diners fell in the water after the deck of a Florida waterfront restaurant collapsed, injuring two of them who had to be taken to a hospital.

Fire officials told news outlets the diners were eating outside at the Fort Lauderdale waterfront restaurant when a portion of the deck fell. At least three adults swam to a nearby boat at the dock and were pulled from the water by other people.

Two of the diners were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the dock at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery had apparent signs of decay and visible areas that were recently repaired.

A representative who answered the restaurant’s phone Saturday said they could not comment on the incident.

