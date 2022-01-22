ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Central girls hoops drop two games

By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com
baldwin-bulletin.com
 6 days ago

The St. Croix Central girls basketball team lost two games last week. The Panthers dropped a 51-33 game to Somerset Jan. 15...

www.baldwin-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops#Panthers#Central
mygateway.news

Cardinal girls’ squad drops three tough games

SPRING VALLEY, WI – The season for the girls’ basketball team in Spring Valley has certainly had its share of ups and downs. Unfortunately, the down is still happening for the Cardinal basketball team as they are currently struggling through a losing streak, as well as plenty of injuries and illnesses that are leaving the team desperate for a win.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
theameryfreepress.com

Amery boys hoops lose two games

The Amery boys basketball team went up against two of the top teams in the conference last week in Prescott and St. Croix Central. The Cardinals and the Panthers showed why they are two of the top teams in the conference and routing the Warriors 73-33 and 82-30 Jan. 18 and Jan. 21 respectively.
AMERY, WI
baldwin-bulletin.com

Fusion sweep season series over Stars in girls hockey

The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team earned a big conference win over the Western Wisconsin Stars 5-2 Jan. 18. The game was tied at 2, before the Fusion put the game away with three goals. Kendall Sundby started the scoring with an unassisted goal 46 seconds left in...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
baldwin-bulletin.com

B-W, SCC to participate in Girls Basketball Challenge

9 a.m. – SCC (2-13 overall) versus Spooner (1-11) 10:30 a.m. – Amery (5-9) versus Hayward (2-12) 12 p.m. – Osceola (10-6) versus Barron (8-6) 1:30 p.m. – Prescott (11-5) versus Marshfield (8-8) 3 p.m. – Somerset (7-9) versus Bloomer (6-8) 4:30 p.m. – B-W...
SOMERSET, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
baldwin-bulletin.com

Central wrestling takes third in Arcadia

The St. Croix Central wrestling team finished third in the Arcadia Invitational Saturday. Cadott won the 17-team meet with 464 points, followed by La Crosse Aquinas’ 450. Central took third with 446.5. “We had some injuries and illness, but we still put up a good fight to finish third,”...
ARCADIA, WI
vtcng.com

Stowe Youth Hockey: Stowe girls drop two in weekend action

The Stowe U10 Girls squad dropped a pair of games this weekend to South Burlington on Saturday and St. Albans on Sunday. In Saturday’s tilt, Natalie Kubalova was strong in Stowe’s net while Madison Shaw and Madison Widen helped on defense. Bridgette St.Pierre was a menace on defense...
STOWE, VT
Lakefield Standard

Eagle girls win two games before a loss to New Ulm

The Windom Area girls’ hockey team won two straight games last week before losing to Big South Conference-leading New Ulm This past Friday. The Eagles beat Fairmont 4-3 last Tuesday and Worthingt...
NEW ULM, MN
baldwin-bulletin.com

Blackhawks get their chance at Amery Thursday

Baldwin-Woodville has been a very good wrestling team the last year-and-a-half. The problem is fellow Middle Border Conference foe Amery has been even better as evident by the 2021 Division 2 State Championship Team trophy sitting in its in trophy case. It’s been said, to be the best, you have...
WWE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Andover Central girls advance to NIT championship game with win over Garden City

The Andover Central Jaguar girls’ basketball team reached the finals of the 46th Newton Invitational with a 61-36 win over Garden City Thursday night at Ravenscroft Gym. Central, 9-2, is 2-0 in pool play and will play at 5 p.m. Saturday. Garden City plays Olathe Northwest Friday with the winner playing in the third-place game.
GARDEN CITY, KS
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk High drops doubleheader at Columbus; LHNE sweeps Fullerton; & NC Girls whip Boone Central

The Norfolk High basketball teams endured a doubleheader sweep at the hands of home-team Columbus last night in games heard on 106 KIX. The Panther boys dropped a 62-52 overtime decision to the Discoverers. Norfolk led 16-6 after the first quarter, 29-16 at halftime, 37-29 after three quarters, and then Columbus outscored the Panthers 23-15 in the fourth quarter to force overtime at 52-52. The Discoverers then shutout Norfolk 10-0 in the extra four minute session. Norfolk, who has now lost five games in a row to drop to 2-13, were led by Kamari Moore's 31 points and seven rebounds and Jack Borgmann's twelve points. Columbus' Sam Kwapnioski led three players in double figures for his team with 18 points and four rebounds. The Discoverers are now 5-10 on the year.
NORFOLK, NE
Bradford Era

Girls Hoops: Smethport’s inside game proves too much for OV

SHINGLEHOUSE — Smethport’s forwards found out early that they could score in the paint against Oswayo Valley. From there, Elizabeth Hungiville, Coryn McClain and Sabrina Tanner excelled under the rim, using put-backs, dribble penetration and their height advantage to build a lead. The Lady Hubbers rolled, 46-23, at OV Thursday, improving to 9-5.
SMETHPORT, PA
FOX59

Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego gave his players a simple instruction Wednesday night. Let it fly. The Hornets didn’t disappoint. They made 24 3-pointers, broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and produced the highest point total in the NBA this season with a 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. “Tonight we we kind […]
NBA
Inside Nova

First place at stake in two hoop games

There are two first-place high-school basketball showdowns scheduled, weather permitting, in Liberty District girls and boys tonight at 7:30 p.m. involving four teams from the Sun Gazette coverage areas. In the girls contest, the Langley Saxons (13-1, 7-0) host the Yorktown Patriots (11-3, 5-0) in a clash between squads with...
MARSHALL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy