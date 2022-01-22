Standoff ends Friday night at shopping center in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Police were in a standoff with a person in crisis at the Target in Westwood Village in West Seattle for nearly 7 hours Friday night, according to Seattle Police.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and were able to work with Target employees to safely evacuate people from the store.

SWAT also responded to the scene.

The man was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

He is reportedly someone police have had contact with before in similar incidents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

