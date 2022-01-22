ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Weekly: Activision acquisition, forced updates, and Google Play on Windows

By Usama Jawad
Neowin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you closely follow the Microsoft-verse, you know that this was the busiest week of the year so far in terms of the flow of news. This is due to a major acquisition, several Windows updates, and an interesting endeavor from Google. It's possible that you might have missed some events...

Neowin

Microsoft starts rolling out automatic music detection and noise suppression to Teams

The use of online collaboration and communication software has become exceedingly important in this era of hybrid work. One such piece of software is Microsoft Teams, which the company updates on a frequent basis to facilitate the use-cases of its various customers. Now, the Redmond tech firm has announced a bunch of audio improvements for its communication platform, and while not all of them are new, they are certainly welcome.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Free download: Microsoft 365 Portable Genius ($18 value)

Power up your proficiency with this genius guide to popular Microsoft 365 apps. Claim your complimentary copy valued at $12 for free, before the offer expires on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. What's it about?. Do you want to make your Microsoft 365 account a productivity behemoth? Do you want to...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Patch My PC Updater 4.2.0.5

Patch My PC Free is a portable and reliable tool which can quickly check your PC for outdated software. The supported third-party programs include a large number of widely-used applications, including Adobe Reader, Mozilla Firefox, Java, 7-Zip, BleachBit, Google Chrome and many more. Patch My PC Home updater features:. Updates...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Nvidia is reportedly preparing to abandon its $40 billion Arm acquisition

Back in 2020, Nvidia announced that it is acquiring UK chipmaker Arm for a whopping $40 billion. At that time, Arm belonged to SoftBank, which purchased the company for over $32 billion in 2016. The deal was expected to be completed by September 2021, but that date went by without any announcement from Nvidia, and it now appears that the firm has abandoned its plans to buy the UK chipset designer.
BUSINESS
Neowin

DXVK gets God of War improvements ahead of Steam Deck launch

Since Sony realized it’s been leaving money on the table by ignoring the PC market, we’ve been irregularly peppered with releases like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and most notably, God of War. It would seem that Sony is keen to release any and all titles that reach critical mass on Playstation, though standouts like The Last Of Us have not been announced.
VIDEO GAMES

