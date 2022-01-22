Adorable New Jersey Girl Scout parodies ‘Fancy Like’ to sell cookies

Sometimes food inventions are so epic that they change your life. I'm going to ask you a very serious question, have you ever ROLLED your ice cream?. This place is worth the trip no matter where you live in New Jersey. ZRolls is an ice cream experience. They actually pour the liquid cream on a subzero steel plate in front of you. Next, they add the toppings and chop, mix and fold it. Then the smear...they take a spatula and make a thin layer of the mixture and let it freeze while you start to salivate.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO