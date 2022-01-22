ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Adorable New Jersey Girl Scout parodies ‘Fancy Like’ to sell cookies

By Kylie Moore
 6 days ago
Man, I wish I was this ambitious when I was a Girl Scout hawking Thin Mints for Troop 1540 in the early 2000s. All I did was sit in front of a Blockbuster Video asking if patrons wanted to buy a box of cookies. (That anecdote alone just sent...

