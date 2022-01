Almost as quickly as it began, omicron’s surge appears to be waning in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Experts predicted that the region, which experienced the omicron surge earlier than many other parts of the U.S., would see new infections peak by late January. And while case rates locally remain higher than past surges, new infection rates have dropped significantly since the staggering numbers recorded earlier this year. In the last seven days, cases per 100,000 residents have declined by more than 50% in D.C. and Maryland, and by more than 20% in Virginia.

