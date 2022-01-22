ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines’ presidential hopefuls tout post-pandemic recovery plans

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Four of the Philippines’ presidential candidates on Saturday laid down plans to tackle the country’s biggest issues in an interview with the nation’s leading broadcaster, but notable was the absence of early frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Marcos, a clear favourite for the...

wsau.com

Philippines’ presidential bet Marcos shuns talk of past atrocities

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr has made it clear he will not discuss the past, after dismissing media questions about his father’s dictatorial rule and overthrow in a popular uprising 35 years ago. Marcos, 64, the early frontrunner https://reut.rs/3cgfgEC in 2022 surveys, has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Philippine dictator's son defeats bid vs. presidential run

The son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos defeated on Monday a bid to disqualify him from the May 9 presidential race but still faces other petitions from human rights victims and others who have raised alarm over atrocities under his late father's rule.The Commission on Elections rejected a petition arguing that Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. should be barred from public office for having been convicted of failing to file income tax returns from 1982 to 1985 and stating in his candidacy papers that he had never been found guilty of a crime. The ruling is appealable.“Respondent did not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Leni Robredo
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
