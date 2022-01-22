Backers of Venezuela referendum ask court to intervene with electoral commission

The crisis in Honduras's Congress -- where rival factions of new President Xiomara Castro's left-wing Libre party have elected separate leaders -- headed to the country's Supreme Court on Friday, with both sides asking justices to settle the dispute. Castro ally Luis Redondo, who belongs to Libre's coalition partner Savior Party of Honduras (PSH), and Jorge Calix, who represents Libre's rebel faction and has opposition backing, each claim to be the rightful leader of Congress. The crisis, which initially saw lawmakers come to blows, erupted last week when a group of Libre dissidents ignored an agreement with the PSH, whose support was key to Castro winning the November elections and which had been promised the Congress leadership post. The Libre dissidents argued that Congress should be led by the party with the most members -- Libre has 50 deputies compared to just 10 for the PSH.

