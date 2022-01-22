ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Report: Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split

extratv
extratv
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKm4y_0dt1XaeU00

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund, who welcomed son Rhodes just over a year ago, have split, People magazine reports.

People cites "'multiple sources" as saying the couple went their separate ways "a few weeks ago, following a rocky few months" in their relationship.

Just last month, the two shared images from Rhodes' first-birthday bash, which was rodeo-themed.

Roberts, 30, and Hedlund, 37, had been dating since March 2019.

Prior to Hedlund, Roberts had been engaged to Evan Peters, and Hedlund had been engaged to Kirsten Dunst.

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Garrett Hedlund Arrested For Public Intoxication Following Breakup With Emma Roberts, Actor Still Facing Drunk Driving Lawsuit

Garrett Hedlund has been arrested for public intoxication, adding to the growing list of legal issues plaguing the embattled 37-year-old. The Friday Night Lights star was taken into custody on Saturday, January 23, in Franklin County, Tennessee, according to TMZ. His bond is reportedly set for $2,100, but the actor is still believed to be in police custody as of Sunday morning.
DRINKS
Ok Magazine

Emma Roberts Boasts About Her 'Beautiful Reset' In Costa Rica After Ex Garrett Hedlund's Arrest For Public Intoxication

Emma Roberts appears to be as care-free as ever following her recent split from ex Garrett Hedlund, whom the same can't be said about following his public intoxication arrest. After news the actors parted ways made headlines last week following their three-year romance, Roberts took to Instagram to flaunt her sweet escape to Costa Rica, where she's staying at the Hacienda AltaGracia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Garrett Hedlund
Person
Kirsten Dunst
extratv

Regina King Remembers Son Ian After His Death by Suicide

Oscar winner Regina King is grieving the loss of her beloved son, Ian Alexander Jr., who has died the week of his 26th birthday and one week after her 51st. People reports his death was a suicide. In a statement, the actress said, “Our family is devastated at the deepest...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#People Magazine
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Just Dropped A Bombshell About What Lala Kent Knew Amidst Randall Emmett’s Alleged Cheating

After nearly six years of dating, a three-year-long engagement and conceiving a daughter together, Lala Kent broke things off with Hollywood director/producer Randall Emmett. He was pictured with other women prior to the news breaking, and Kent has said that her ex-fiancé did actually cheat on her. The Vanderpump Rules alum has also claimed that she was totally blindsided by the revelations. However, her co-star Scheana Shay just dropped a bombshell about what Kent allegedly really knew concerning Emmett’s also alleged cheating.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

First Pic! Erin Bates & Husband Chad Paine Welcome Baby #5

“Bringing Up Bates” stars Erin Bates and Chad Paine are parents again!. On Tuesday, the pair announced that they welcomed their fifth child. They wrote on Instagram, “Finley Marie Paine arrived this morning at 4:51am. Our little miracle baby is doing wonderful and we can’t wait to share more details soon! This mama and daddy are going to get a little rest now and as many snuggles as possible.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Mel Gibson Gives Health Update After Battle with COVID

Mel Gibson is juggling multiple projects, including his new movie “Last Looks,” following a battle with COVID that landed him in the hospital. “Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Mel, who opened up about his health, reflected on his life tenets, and chatted about his roles in “Father Stu” and “Last Looks.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Jason Momoa reportedly living in $750K RV after Lisa Bonet breakup

Jason Momoa appears to be living in a pricey RV parked at a friend’s house in Los Angeles after his breakup with Lisa Bonet. The “Aquaman” actor, 42, was spotted looking quite comfortable around the $750,000 black camper van earlier this week. The RV is situated at his friend’s pad, near the Topanga Hills home where Bonet, 53, and their two kids live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

Jennifer Lopez Looks Super Fit in a Plunging Purple Bodysuit and Jeans

Jennifer Lopez showed off a stunning casual look on Instagram in a carousel of images captioned, “La-La-Lavender." Lopez accessorized the look with layers of chains and a pair of open-toe platform heels. The actress and singer is currently promoting the new movie Marry Me with Owen Wilson. On Friday,...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy