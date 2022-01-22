Report: Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund, who welcomed son Rhodes just over a year ago, have split, People magazine reports.

People cites "'multiple sources" as saying the couple went their separate ways "a few weeks ago, following a rocky few months" in their relationship.

Just last month, the two shared images from Rhodes' first-birthday bash, which was rodeo-themed.

Roberts, 30, and Hedlund, 37, had been dating since March 2019.

Prior to Hedlund, Roberts had been engaged to Evan Peters, and Hedlund had been engaged to Kirsten Dunst.