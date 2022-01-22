ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jim Jordan Described as Trump 'Sycophant' in Op-Ed in Ohio's Largest Newspaper

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The column called the GOP congressman an "obstructionist" on the 1/6 probe and slammed his "contempt for the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 595

Den
6d ago

This guy has lied about not knowing what was going on in wrestling. And continues to lie for his hero. Trump attracted the worst people when he was elected.

Reply(63)
344
SorryNEVERSorry
6d ago

Jordan wouldn't protect children from abuse, turned his back on them, this is what Republicans respect. Jordan does nothing for his state and Americans he turns his back.

Reply(47)
254
s Gill
6d ago

Jim Jordan should be expelled from the house.He is a disgrace to his state.the military and USA.He is a criminal and should be jail for the failed coup.

Reply(18)
217
