Jim Jordan Described as Trump 'Sycophant' in Op-Ed in Ohio's Largest Newspaper
The column called the GOP congressman an "obstructionist" on the 1/6 probe and slammed his "contempt for the...www.newsweek.com
The column called the GOP congressman an "obstructionist" on the 1/6 probe and slammed his "contempt for the...www.newsweek.com
This guy has lied about not knowing what was going on in wrestling. And continues to lie for his hero. Trump attracted the worst people when he was elected.
Jordan wouldn't protect children from abuse, turned his back on them, this is what Republicans respect. Jordan does nothing for his state and Americans he turns his back.
Jim Jordan should be expelled from the house.He is a disgrace to his state.the military and USA.He is a criminal and should be jail for the failed coup.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 595