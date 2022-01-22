ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian Open Midterm Grades: Ash Barty Dominates, TV Coverage Falters

By Jon Wertheim
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

We’re through Week One of the first major of the year. The defending men’s champ is out, removed from the draw (and the country) by the Australian Minister for Immigration. The defending women’s champ is out, KO’d by a resurgent 20-year-old American. Rafa Nadal is 12 sets from becoming the men’s all-time majors singles winner. Ash Barty is eight sets from becoming the first Aussie since the 1970s to win the singles title. We have a serve-and-volleying dervish, a clear top American male, a resurgent Simona Halep and a second-seed who may lead the field in double-faults but still keeps winning. Tennis gonna tennis.

Herewith, our midterm grades from the 2022 Australian Open:

A

Amanda Anisimova: A Week Two player in Melbourne three years ago at age 17, she has retreated after family tragedy. She’s back in the biggest way, taking out Naomi Osaka, slugging the ball, serving better than ever, looking like a future major champ … and smiling.

Rafa Nadal: Here’s a scandalously under-the-radar storyline: One player is 12 sets away from becoming the all-time majors winner in the men’s division. And the French is next. How the plot twists; how the plot thickens.

Ash Barty: It’s been more than 40 years since an Aussie won. If the top seed continues at this level, that will end on Saturday. As of this writing she’s gone 57 games without a break of serve and surrendered eight games in her first three assignations.

Max Cressy: He just keeps coming forward.

The men’s faves: Daniil Medvedev (winner of the previous major) and Alexander Zverev have yet to be touched.

Madison Parvenu: Keys is cruising into round four. Aussie wild card (Maddison – two D’s) Inglis reached round three. Delaware’s Brengle won the craziest match of the year.

Taylor Fritz: Establishing himself as the clear-cut American male.

WTA: There was so much bad news for tennis lately—the Djokovic debacle, the American TV coverage debacle—but thanks to Malcolm Gladwell for reminding the world about this. And by the way: #WhereIsPengShuai?

Sam Stosur: Closed out a career—a singles career, anyway—with a fine win and spirited loss. Next stop: the International Tennis Hall of Fame?

Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis: The Aussie mates took out the top seeds in doubles, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Chris Evert: The expression “Never meet your heroes”? She splinters that. As cool and personable and normal as you suspect she is. Wish her well.

Netflix Project: Another story overshadowed by L’Affaire Djokovic. If the WTA and ATP aren’t merging per se, they are working together like never before, realizing that a sport where men and women play simultaneously and court the same base is a real asset.

B+

Emma Raducanu: Fell in the second round to Danka Kovinic, a loss largely attributable to a hand blister. But she beat another former U.S. champ in the first round in Sloane Stephens and leaves in a better place than she arrived.

Naomi Osaka: The last time she lost in a major, she was excruciatingly unhappy. This time, she competed gamely and emerged full of perspective and self-possession.

B

Andy Murray: Knocked out a seeded player in round one (Nikoloz Basilashvili) but went out meekly to sub-100 Taro Daniel in his next match.

Thanasi Kokkinakis in singles: Already a candidate for story of the year, the well-liked, oft-injured Aussie wins his first title in Adelaide … and then, 36 hours later and depleted in reserves, loses in round one to a qualifier.

Tereza Martincova: Fell in round two. But if there’s a Best Tennis Body Art division, we have a winner.

Nick Kyrgios in singles: The embodiment of the sports cliché “it is what it is.” He is undeniably talented and entertaining. But until/unless he commits himself more fully, he is incapable of making a dent as a player unseeded in a best-of-five event.

C

Novak Djokovic: Plenty of doorsteps on which to lay blame for this mess, but it starts with him and ends with him. You wonder, truly, if he has any clue how he is perceived broadly. Or if he is so siloed by toadies and loyalists and social media bots that he thinks he’s still the righteous seeker. Here’s a pep talk: Get the damn vaccine and get back to the business of winning Majors. You’re too good—and have done too much good—for this.

Garbiñe Muguruza: The winner of two majors and the 2021 WTA Finals scarcely mounted resistance —i.e. did not get to a single break point—in a mystifyingly vacant loss to Alize Cornet.

Dayana Yastremska: Lost her first match to Madison Brengle 6–1, 0–6, 5–0. Sorry, gotta finish that out.

Television coverage in the U.S.: The definition of an unforced error. And this is mostly on Tennis Australia for the cash grab. One can only hope that this is corrected in 2022. There’s no better way to kill off a sport than making it difficult, if not impossible, for fans to find.

Here’s an ESPN statement on the coverage that has frustrated so many of you:

Last [Wednesday] night, a combination of factors led to certain matches being unavailable on ESPN+. One of those matches—Fritz vs. Tiafoe—should have been covered live in full on one of our platforms. We have addressed the issue and our plan is to ensure all matches are available live going forward. The combination of ESPN+ and our networks, including ESPN3, increases our ability to deliver comprehensive coverage of tennis majors and bring more tennis to fans.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic return date confirmed following Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month’s ATP Tour event in Dubai.The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on 21 February.It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March. Read More Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian OpenDaniil Medvedev insists he has no ‘issues’ with Australian Open crowdGrand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Djokovic at Australian Open
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev sets up Rafael Nadal final meeting after bad-tempered semi-final win

Daniil Medvedev overcame a mid-match meltdown to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas and set up an Australian Open final clash with Rafael Nadal.Medvedev’s 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4 6-1 victory means he will play for a second successive grand slam title after his maiden success at the US Open last summer.It is also the second year in a row he has made the final at Melbourne Park, having lost to Novak Djokovic 12 months ago.But much of the attention will focus on Medvedev’s extraordinary rant at the umpire late in the second set, when he accused Tsitsipas of receiving coaching from his...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#American#Aussie#French
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

The Case for Phil Mickelson to Step Away, With Grace, From the Regular PGA Tour

About a year ago, I put one more headcover in my golf bag. I retired my 4-iron and replaced it with a hybrid, my first concession to age. But the decision wasn’t made easily or lightly. In fact, I was stubborn as hell. I kept alive the long deceased idea that I could still flush a 4-iron. I can – about once in every five tries and only when it’s sitting on a tee.
GOLF
NBC Sports

2022 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

Rafael Nadal is two match wins from a second Australian Open title and a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam men’s singles title. Nadal, 35, was left as the only previous Aussie Open men’s champ in the field after nine-time winner Novak Djokovic was deported the day before main draw action began.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Australian Open 2022: Ash Barty vs Madison Keys LIVE Stream, When, Where and How to Watch

World No.1 Ash Barty had a great start of the new 2022 season. She participated in the WTA Adelaide International tournament held at the start of this season and won it by defeating Elena Rybakina in the finals with a score of 6-3, 6-2, she also won the doubles finals along with Storm Sanders. At the Australian Open 2022 also the player had a long run and has qualified for the semifinals by defeating Jessica Pegula in the quaterfinal with a score of 6-2, 6-0. Barty finished the season as World No.1 for the third time.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Former ATP ace opens up on Rafael Nadal's behavior

Rafael Nadal made his seventh career semifinal at the Australian Open, after a marathon lasting more than 4 hours against Denis Shapovalov who dragged on to the fifth set. During yesterday’s match, the Spaniard suffered from heat stroke and a stomach problem which were almost completely compromised in a match he was controlling well from the start.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy