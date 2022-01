Oh, for gosh sakes, just give Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan the Jack Adams. Perhaps no coach in decades has been so thoroughly praised and so thoroughly ignored in that voting. The Penguins won their sixth in a row, 17 of 19, and PHN still grilled Sullivan and others about winning ugly. After weeks of waiting, Jim Rutherford finally hired Penguins assistant general manager Patrik Allvin to be the Canucks GM, while the Washington Capitals are poking around Marc-Andre Fleury on the NHL trade front.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO