Religion

How Thich Nhat Hanh taught the West about mindfulness

By Arthur C. Brooks
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Arthur C. Brooks is a contributing writer at the Atlantic, a professor at Harvard University and author of the forthcoming book "From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life."

www.washingtonpost.com

Boston Globe

Thich Nhat Hanh, Zen master and political reformer, dies at 95

Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk who was one of the world’s most influential Zen masters, spreading messages of mindfulness, compassion and nonviolence, died Saturday at his home in the Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95. The death was announced by Plum Village, his organization...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thich Nhat Hanh
indybay.org

Walking Meditation honoring Thich Nhat Hanh

Let us honor our beloved teacher, peace activist, Zen Master, and poet Thich Nhat Hanh, who joined the great majority. He was 95. It was midnight in Hue 22nd January, 2022 (9am PT 21 Jan 2022) as Thay transitioned. Thay taught, there is no birth and no death. We are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Beloved community: New book on revolutionary friendship of MLK and Thich Nhat Hanh

In sermons, speeches and writings Martin Luther King Jr. often emphasized that, “The way of nonviolence leads to the Beloved Community.” (Ebony Magazine, 1959 “My Trip to the Land of Gandhi”) And in his 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” King wrote, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Correction: Vietnam-Obit-Thich Nhat Hanh story

HANOI, Vietnam — In a story published January 22, 2022, about Thich Nhat Hanh, The Associated Press erroneously reported that he taught at Princeton University and that his name at birth was Nguyen Xuan Bao. His monastic community Plum Village, corrected its website to show that Thich Nhat Hanh attended Princeton Theological Seminary and later taught and conducted research at Columbia University. Plum Village also clarified that Thich Nhat Hanh's legal name was Nguyen Xuan Bao, but his name at birth was Nguyễn Đình Lang.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddhism#Columbia Universities#Mindfulness#Harvard University#Success#Happiness#Vietnamese#Buddhist#Princeton#Westerners#The World Bank
ptsem.edu

Reflections: Thich Nhat Hanh at Princeton Seminary

Thich Nhat Hanh, one of the world’s most influential Zen masters, passed away on January 21, 2022, at the age of 95. Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk, was born in Dalat, Vietnam on October 11, 1926. His life’s work as a peace advocate, teacher, poet, and activist took him all over the globe, including a brief but influential stay at Princeton Theological Seminary. Beginning in 1961, Nhat Hanh was a visiting student at Princeton Seminary. He applied for acceptance into the Seminary in 1961 and was accepted as a non-degree-seeking student (also referred to as a “Special Student”) for the 1961-1962 academic year. During that time, he was sponsored and supported by the Institute of International Education (IIE), which provided him with a scholarship that covered tuition, fees, and room & board. This funding was rather modest, as noted in a June 1962 letter from Princeton Seminary Dean Elmer G. Homrighausen, but was supplemented by generous donations and gifts from within the Princeton Seminary community. While at Princeton Seminary, Thich Nhat Hanh (known then as Nguyen Xuan Bao) resided in the dormitories in Brown Hall, attending classes with his fellow seminarians. During his year at the Seminary, Nhat Hanh took five courses—two in the Fall semester and three in the Spring semester. According to the official transcript, his main areas of study were world religions and religious history. A copy of this transcript is located in his alumni file in the Seminary Archives.
PRINCETON, NJ
The Conversation U.S.

Thich Nhat Hanh, who worked for decades to teach mindfulness, approached death in that same spirit

Thich Nhat Hanh, the monk who popularized mindfulness in the West, died in the Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, on Jan. 21, 2022. He was 95. In 2014, Thich Nhat Hanh suffered a stroke. Since then he was unable to speak or continue his teaching. In October 2018 he expressed his wish, using gestures, to return to the temple in Vietnam where he had been ordained as a young monk. Devotees from many parts of the world had continued to visit him at the temple. As a scholar of the contemporary practices of Buddhist meditation, I have studied his...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Thich Nhat Hanh, Quantum Physics, and Relationships

Some scientists and religious figures have converged on the idea that objects are only defined by their relationships. This more complex relationship-based perspective offers multiple benefits during difficult conversations and conflicts. Shifting your thoughts to the many complex causes at play in conflicts can give you the space to pause...
SCIENCE
