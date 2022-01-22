ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Calhoun County jail inmate commits suicide

By FOX 17 News
 6 days ago
An inmate killed himself at the Calhoun County jail on Friday.

Early Saturday afternoon, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department announced that at 2:45 p.m. Friday a deputy was conducting routine inmate checks at the jail when he observed a 31-year-old inside a cell using a bed sheet to hang himself. The deputy radioed for assistance and several deputies and on-site medical personnel immediately began performing life-saving measures on the inmate.

The inmate was transported by LifeCare Ambulance to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m. Friday.

The inmate was alone in his cell when he committed suicide.

Protocol calls for the incident to be investigated by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office of Professional Standards and the Michigan State Police.

Joe Nelson
6d ago

the investigation should be done by an investigative team outside of Calhoun county for the simple fact is Calhoun county sheriff's office also has inmates in that facility

