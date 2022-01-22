ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Analysis: Breaking down Roland-Story wrestling's HOIC championship performance

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4111po_0dt1VN1300

NEVADA — The Roland-Story wrestling team loves it when the Heart of Iowa Conference meet comes to Nevada.

The Norsemen claimed the HOIC title Friday after crowning four champions and scoring 210 points. They edged West Marshall by 13 points for the title.

"It feels awesome," Roland-Story head coach Leland Schwartz said. "I'm extremely proud of the guys. They wrestled so well and stepped up when they needed to. I couldn't be more happy."

The last time the Norsemen claimed the HOIC team championship was 2016. That also happened to be the last time the conference meet was held in Nevada.

Nevada placed seventh out of eight teams with 83 points. The Cubs produced two individual champions Friday night.

Here is what we learned from Roland-Story's championship and Nevada's two individual titles:

Powers, Johnson earn statement wins.

Defending Class 2A 106-pound state champion Kade Blume and returning state qualifier Christian Eslick have garnered most of the headlines for Roland-Story this season.

There is a good reason why. Both wrestlers remained undefeated Friday after winning conference championships.

But depth has been an important part of Roland-Story's success this season. Logan Powers and Hesston Johnson have played a huge role in building up that depth and they were rewarded in a big way Friday.

Powers upset eighth-ranked Cole Nelson of Perry in the 138-pound championship match. He defeated Nelson in three overtimes, 6-2.

Powers (29-4) broke a 1-1 tie in the second overtime by getting Nelson's shoulders down on the mat for some clutch back points.

Leading 4-1, Powers picked up two more points in the third overtime to seal the deal.

"The second overtime, he picked bottom and was really close to an escape, but I caught him with a headlock for the three back points I needed," Powers said. "It feels great to win conference and get my name on the wall up in our wrestling room. It's great to be at that top tier and hopefully translating this to sectionals, districts and state."

Johnson (28-2) held off Greene County's Nathan Black by a 9-5 decision in the championship match at 160.

"I've been working on it for a while now," Johnson said of his first conference title. "Christian and them were pushing me. It feels great."

Johnson is ranked 11th in 2A by IAWrestle.com.

"It's great with everyone pushing each other and working togeTher," Johnson said. "It just flows. Kade and Christian have mentored me all season. Kade's a state champ obviously and Christian placed last year. It's great having them teach me."

Blume, Eslick take care of business.

Blume is ranked No. 1 at 106, but he's wrestled most of the year at 113. He took first at 113 Friday, winning all three of his matches by fall to improve to 28-0 on the season.

Eslick is ranked fifth at 152, but has dropped down to 145, where he took first at the conference meet. He pushed his season record to 32-0 with a technical fall and two pins at the conference meet.

Eli Thorson (170) and Colin Hansen (285) both placed second and Tristan Conley-McCarthy (152) and Aaron Peyton (220) third for Roland-Story.

Vincent gets his title

Nevada senior Camdan Vincent went into Friday's meet having placed second twice at the HOIC meet. He'd also come up just short of a tournament championship multiple times this season.

Vincent finally got his due Friday. He placed first at 285, pinning South Hamilton's Austin Busch and Hansen to win a conference championship in his final try.

"The last couple years I just fell short," Vincent said. "There's a little edge I've been missing and tonight I just thought about what I needed to do to win."

Fun fact: Vincent said it was "really good" Bebop music that pushed him over the edge.

"It got me in my groove," Vincent said. "I was just ready to go."

Vincent improved to 14-5 with the championship.

Weber remains perfect

Nevada sophomore Kaden Weber went to 26-0 at 106 pounds. Weber, ranked ninth at 106, won his first two matches by fall before defeating West Marshall's Shane Hanford by a 7-2 decision in the championship match.

"It feels great, especially beating Shane," Weber said. "Him and I went at it. First time (conference champion). I don't think I lot of people thought I'd have the season I'm having. It feels good going in as the underdog this year trying to prove something."

Payton Mosinski took third at 160 for Nevada. Mosinski finished with two wins by decision and his only loss came against Johnson.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Breaks Down the Statistics of How Contestants Performed in Tuesday’s Game

Now that “Jeopardy!” has introduced these new daily box scores, we can track contestants’ stats and progress on specific categories of the game. Amy Schneider continued her incredible win streak last night with her 35th win. This makes it seem like she’s absolutely knocking the competition out of the water, but these daily box scores allow us to break down how each contestant performed in the game. It could’ve been a close match leading up to the “Final Jeopardy!” round, or maybe one contestant’s Daily Double wager killed their streak before it even began.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Wrestling Championship Schedule Announced

WPIAL wrestling team championships are slated to begin the first week of February. Opening rounds for both 2A and 3A will be Wednesday, January 26th starting at 6 p.m. In the 2A competition, Burrell, Bethlehem-Center, Quaker-Valley and Burgettstown will have byes to start. Fort Cherry and Montour will face off...
WWE
Post-Star

Breaking down the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and Rams

They say it's hard to beat the same team twice in one season. But how about three times?. When the San Francisco 49ers travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening in the NFC Championship game (6:30 p.m., FOX), it'll be the third time two teams have faced each other this season, with the 49ers winning the previous two matchups -- 31-10 in Week 10, and 27-24 in Week 18 in overtime.
NFL
The Post and Courier

Cobras eyeing region wrestling championship

The Cane Bay High School wrestling team scored 52 of the final 58 points to zip past Stratford for a key Region 7-AAAAA victory on Jan. 27. The Cobras improved to 3-0 in region dual matches and will go for the outright region title on Feb. 1 at Goose Creek. It would be Cane Bay's first region championship since 2019.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Combat#Hoic#Cubs
Amherstbee.com

Amherst wrestling downs Iroquois

The Amherst wrestling team picked up a big 36- 24 home win over Iroquois Wednesday. “They are a perennial top team, currently ranked fifth in the small schools and we are the No. 5 large school,” Amherst coach Dennis Bauer said. “I love how our guys wrestled like we have consistently done all season. We attack and put pressure on […]
AMHERST, NY
Reading Eagle

BCIAA Team Wrestling Tournament championship match postponed

The BCIAA Team Wrestling Tournament championship match will not be held Friday at Wyomissing due to the impending inclement weather, though the quarterfinals and semifinals will take place as scheduled. The final has been postponed to Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Wyomissing. In Friday’s quarterfinals at 4 p.m., Berks II...
WWE
btpowerhouse.com

Breaking Down The Big Ten’s Bracket Hopes

With us now approaching the end of January, it’s finally time for Bubble Season to start. We’re close enough to March to have a general idea about where things are trending in the Big Ten and nationally. As such, it seemed like a good time to check in on the Big Ten and its postseason hopes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Top-ranked Nittany Lions top Iowa in battle of unbeatens

IOWA CITY (WTAJ) — Two year’s since the Nittany Lions’ last duel loss, Penn State enacted revenge on the Hawkeyes, beating no. 2 Iowa on the road 19-13. Penn State used three-straight wins from Drew Hildebrandt (125) Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Nick Lee (144) to take an early 10-0 lead in Iowa City. Iowa stormed […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

130
Followers
248
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy