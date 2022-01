He began his term as president in 2013. After a decade in charge, College President Phil Hanlon will step down effective June 2023, he wrote in an email to campus today. Hanlon, who wrote that he has informed the Board of Trustees of his decision, became Dartmouth’s 18th president in June 2013, succeeding former President Jim Yong Kim, who left Dartmouth to become president of the World Bank.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO