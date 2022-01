A UK local authority is introducing bollards made from sugar cane as part of its sustainability pledge.Hampshire County Council is trialling the plant-based bollards to save cash and reduce carbon costs.The ‘non-crete’ bollards are low carbon because they are not made of concrete and they do not have the associated carbon costs in terms of manufacturing. A key constituent of concrete is cement, and the cement industry is responsible for around 7-8 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions.The council says the new polymer-based bollards are resilient, and if struck they do not splinter and should not disrupt the foundation...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO