ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

Talking South Beloit basketball with SoBos coach Matt Stucky

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdvP1_0dt1V2Z300

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The shine is back on South Beloit boys basketball. The SoBos are enjoying one of the best seasons in school history, currently 17-2 overall, and ranked 6th in the state in 1A.

Click on the media player as I discuss what makes this team special with head coach Matt Stucky from our “Overtime” show.

(Watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/Rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Aquin assistant basketball coach Adam Holder passes away

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Freeport Aquin school district has been stunned and saddened by the sudden passing Thursday evening of girls varsity assistant basketball coach Adam Holder. Holder experienced a medical emergency while Aquin was playing at Stockton. According to Stockton athletic director John Hammann the game was suspended. Aquin cancelled classes for Friday for its […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sotelo and Belvidere North get by Auburn in OT

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Crystal Sotelo is one of the top basketball talents in the NIC-10 this season. She proved it again Thursday night by scoring 29 points in Belvidere North’s 61-55 overtime win at Auburn. Belvidere North improves to 13-9, 8-4 on the season. Auburn is 10-10, 8-5. For highlights click on the media player.l
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Funeral arrangements announced by Aquin for coach Adam Holder

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Funeral arrangements and visitation for Freeport Aquin coach Adam Holder have been set. You’ll find the information at the bottom of this news release sent out by Aquin High School Friday afternoon. [NEWS RELEASE-AQUIN H.S./Photo provided by Aquin High School] Last night, during the Aquin Varsity Girl’s Basketball game at Stockton, IL, Coach […]
FREEPORT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Beloit, IL
Sports
City
South Beloit, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auburn rolls past Jefferson, now 11-0 in the NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Auburn Knights put another notch on their NIC-10 belt Wednesday evening by winning at Jefferson 76-47. The Knights were again without center Mike Jones, but head coach Bryan Ott was back on the bench after clearing COVID protocols. He missed the Knights game last Friday. Auburn is now 18-3 overall, 11-0 in […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Thursday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the area for Thursday, January 27 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39). NIC-10 GIRLS SCORESJefferson 65 East 39Hononegah […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Malachi Johnson’s 19 points leads Guilford past Boylan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s rare when a Guilford boys basketball team sweeps a season series from Boylan, but that’s what has happened. Three weeks ago the Vikings defeated the Titans 58-50 at Guilford. Wednesday night the Vikings won on the Titan’s court 40-34. Malachi Johnson knocked down five three-pointers for the Vikings including two big ones […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Sobos#Wtvo Wqrf#Fox 39 Rebroadcast#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago Bears hire Colts’ Matt Eberflus as next head coach

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears are hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach, according to NFL.com. Eberflus, 51, would replace outgoing head coach Matt Nagy. The job would be Eberflus’ first time as head coach. He began coaching as the Browns’ lineback coach in 2009 after serving 17 years as […]
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

OSF nurse wins trip to NFC Championship game in Los Angeles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF nurse Alex Hamm and her husband, Scott, are longtime Los Angeles Rams fans. She was excited to learn she had been handpicked, by Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, to attend Saturday’s game. Alex was one of 12,000 entrants in a contest to win a trip to see the Los […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Bears pick new head coach; Who is Matt Eberflus?

(WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears are hitching their wagon to two inexperienced men to oversee their fortunes on the football field.  First came 36-year-old first-time GM Ryan Poles. Now the Bears have reportedly settled on a first-time head coach Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report Thursday morning that Eberflus is the Bears’ […]
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career is over. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday, saying it was “time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats” after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a spot in the Hall of Fame all but secure. “I don’t know […]
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boylan grad Sharon Sachs to star in ‘Wicked’ on Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Boylan graduate Sharon Sachs is set to star as Madame Morrible in Broadway’s “Wicked,” beginning on February 14th. Sachs will take over for current cast member Alexandra Billings, according to Broadway. Sachs graduated from Boylan Central Catholic High School in 1980. She also starred in the film “Judy […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy