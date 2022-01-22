Talking South Beloit basketball with SoBos coach Matt Stucky
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The shine is back on South Beloit boys basketball. The SoBos are enjoying one of the best seasons in school history, currently 17-2 overall, and ranked 6th in the state in 1A.
Click on the media player as I discuss what makes this team special with head coach Matt Stucky from our “Overtime” show.
(Watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/Rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0