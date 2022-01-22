ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day of service at Gallman School

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many Newberry College athletes, and others associated with Newberry College, volunteered to help clean up the old Gallman School, as a day of service. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer
Deral Brown, Newberry College’s head wrestling coach, holds the door during the day of service.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

A day on, not a day off, for these Newberry College students cleaning up the old Gallman School.

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

A group of Newberry College students work to clean up storage space at the old Gallman School.

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

Many affiliated with Newberry College helped with the day of service at the old Gallman High School in Newberry.

Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — As a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the holiday was celebrated as ‘a day on, not a day off’ for a number of Newberry College students, faculty, staff and associates at the old Gallman High School (540 Brantley Street, Newberry).

The group of at least 50 community members took a couple hours Monday afternoon to clean up the building of unneeded debris, furniture and trash that was left behind when it was transferred to the nonprofit, Building Thriving Communities Foundation. The goal of the foundation is to turn the school into a community and resource center serving surrounding neighborhood and the entire Newberry County community.

